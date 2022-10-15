No. 18 Clemson falls to Virginia

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Virginia (8-4-1, 4-1-1 ACC) defeated No. 18 Clemson (8-4-1, 2-3-1 ACC) 2-1 Saturday evening at Historic Riggs Field. Despite outshooting the Cavaliers 22 shots to 10, the Tigers only found the back of the net once, while the Cavaliers capitalized on its chances twice to secure the road victory.

Clemson had five different players record a shot on goal, but only Mohamed Seye was able to beat the keeper.

Virginia got on the board first in the 37th minute when Clemson goalkeeper Joseph Andema made a diving save to his right, but Kome Ubogu was able to score off the rebound to put the Cavaliers up after one half of play.

The Tigers equalized in the 68th minute when Alvaro Gomez connected with Mohamed Seye off a free kick that Seye headed to the bottom corner of the net to tie the match up at 1-1. However, Ubogu would pick up his second goal of the match in the 78th minute on a close-range shot to the bottom left corner of the net that beat Andema and put the Cavaliers up for good.

Clemson pushed to again tie the match, but when Hamady Diop was sent off with a red card in the final minutes of the match, the deficit became too great. Despite Seye’s late efforts, the Tigers couldn’t quite find their second goal of the match.

Up next, Clemson will travel to Louisville, Ky. on Friday, Oct. 21 to face the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match slated to stream on ACCNX.