Irish top No. 12 Tigers

CU Athletic Communications by

South Bend, Ind. – A goal in the 86’ would be the difference, as Notre Dame downed No. 12 Clemson, 2-1, on Friday evening at Alumni Stadium. The win moves the Fighting Irish to 3-1-3 on the year, 2-1-0 in the ACC, while the loss drops the Tigers to 5-2-2 and 2-2-0 in conference play. Despite playing the game’s final 30:00 as 10-on-11, Clemson and Notre Dame were evenly matched in the box score, with the Fighting Irish taking seven shots to Clemson’s six and Joseph Andema making two saves to ND’s Blake Kelly’s one. The teams were evenly matched in the first half, playing the first 45:00 without scoring a goal. Andema made two saves in the first to keep Notre Dame off the board and the Tigers were the only team to earn a corner kick with two in the period. In the second half, Clemson broke the 0-0 deadlock on a goal by Antonio Illuminato, with an assist from Titus Sandy, Jr. In the 55’, Illuminato netted his second goal of the season to put the Tigers ahead following back-to-back fouls on the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame responded, however, just under 3:00 later to send the game back to even. After a red card was issued to the Tigers in the 60’, Clemson held the line and was able to keep the game square for the next 25:00 of game time. Then, at the 85:06-mark, Notre Dame’s Matthew Roou put the Fighting Irish ahead, ultimately giving them the 2-1 victory over the Tigers. Up next, the Tigers play host to No. 3 North Carolina on Friday night, October 4, at Historic Riggs Field. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 p.m.