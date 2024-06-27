Former Tiger nominated for 2024 ESPY Award

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Ousmane Sylla, the 2023 MAC Hermann Award winner (the national soccer player of the year) and two-time National Champion, has been nominated for the 2024 ESPY Award as the Best Male College Athlete. Other nominees for the award include Jayden Daniels (LSU Football), Zach Edey (Purdue Basketball), and Pat Kavanaugh (Notre Dame Lacrosse). Sylla is looking to become the second Clemson Athlete to win the ESPY for Best Male College Athlete, (Deshaun Watson, 2017). During his time at Clemson, Sylla was a key member of the 2023 National Championship, scoring the game-winning goal, and the equalizing goal in the ACC Tournament Championship match. Additionally, he was a part of Clemson’s 2021 National Championship team. Sylla finished second in the ACC in goals (13), assists (10), and points (36) for the 2023 season, while also ranking third in shots on goal (24) and game-winning goals (5). His performance resulted in being drafted 55th overall in the MLS SuperDraft to Houston Dynamo F.C. Sylla has been named to the College Soccer News Men’s National Team of the Week five times, the ACC Offensive Player of the Week, and has earned multiple selections to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week. His accolades extend back to his freshman year, where he was recognized as part of the ACC All-Freshman Team and the TopDrawerSoccer.com Postseason Top 100 Freshman list. “I’m so grateful for being nominated for this award,” Sylla said on the announcement of his nomination. “This past year has been very rewarding, winning both the MAC Hermann Award and my second National Championship. I’m thankful for the Clemson fans for always supporting me. I will forever be a Clemson Tiger.” Fans have the opportunity to support Sylla in his quest to win the ESPY Award by casting their votes. Voting is open now and runs until 5 p.m. ET on July 11, 2024. To cast your vote for Ousmane Sylla as the Best Male College Athlete, please visit the official ESPY voting page at ESPY Voting. The ESPY Awards, presented by ESPN, celebrate the best and most inspiring sports achievements and performances from the past year. The winners will be announced during the live ESPY Awards ceremony on July 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.