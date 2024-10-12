Clemson scores three late goals in comeback road win over Louisville

Louisville, Ky. – No. 12 Clemson scored three goals in 7:00 on Friday night to rally for a 3-2 win over Louisville on Friday night inside Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium. The win moves the Tigers to 7-2-2 (4-2-0 ACC) while the loss drops the Cardinals to 5-4-3 (0-3-3 ACC). For the second game in a row Clemson used a scoring outburst to win a crucial ACC match. Last Friday night, the Tigers scored two goals in 4:00 to down No. 3 North Carolina. Tonight, the Tigers erased a 2-0 deficit in just 7:00 to pick up three points in conference play. Louisville opened the scoring in the first half with a penalty kick goal in the 19’. Neither team was able to find the back of the net again in the first half, leaving the Tigers trailing at halftime, 1-0. The Cardinals opened a two-goal lead in the game’s 51’, then seemed to hold all the momentum heading into the final 20:00. Clemson, however, would not be denied, as Wahabu Musah snuck behind the Louisville defense to net his first goal of the season on an assist from Titus Sandy Jr. in the 72’. Just four minutes later, James Kelly earned his third goal of the season to even the match at 2-2, before Ransford Gyan snuck one just over the Louisville keeper’s fingertips and under the crossbar for the game-winner just under 3:00 after the match was tied. Up next, the Tigers return to Historic Riggs Field for a Tuesday matchup with Queens. What a goal ‼️ #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/KMxg3drRNi — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 12, 2024 A goal to tie it up 🔥#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/tIPlYb0TWT — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 12, 2024 This goal from Ransford ‼️#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/TQNIgUIL4i — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 12, 2024 Never count the Tigers out‼️#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/aZVKNxiw4L — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 12, 2024