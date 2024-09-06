Clemson scores epic last-minute goal to salvage draw against Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (4-1-1) faced-off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0-3), in Columbia for their 31st meeting in the Palmetto Series presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday night at Stone Stadium. Sophomore Christian Brathwaite scored in the final minute on a cross from Maria Manousos to give the Tigers a 1-1 draw against their in-state rival. “It’s great to come down here, play in front of a great crowd and be the enemy, so to speak,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. “I actually thought we played quite well throughout the game. We had a lot of the ball, a little disappointed we gave up a goal two minutes into the half but credit to our kids because all the way down to the final whistle, we didn’t give up. They didn’t give up, they kept fighting and kept battling. I thought we deserved something from the game and I was glad we were able to get that ball late. It was a good sign of watching determination and grit come together.” The first half was quiet for both teams with Clemson out-shooting the Gamecocks seven shots to four. The Tigers held possession for a large amount of the first half as they created good opportunities at the top of the box and allowed minimal chances for South Carolina’s offense. The Gamecocks came out of the gates early in the second half with a goal in the 46’ by Catherine Barry off the assist from Katie Shea Collins. Down to the wire, with only one minute left in the game, a goal from Christian Brathwaite off the assist from Maria Manousos and Dani Davis in the 89’ gave the Tigers their only goal of the night. This gave Brathwaite her second goal of the season, while Manousos and Davis picked up their second and third assists, respectively. Goalkeeper Nona Reason was able to keep the Tigers in the game with only one goal allowed. The keeper picked up three more saves on the night, as well, with a total of 11 saves on the year. Overall, the Tigers out-shot the Gamecocks 16-6 and held possession for 56% of the match compared to South Carolina’s 44%. Up next, the Tigers will take on the Charlotte 49ers on Sunday, September 8 in Charlotte, N.C. The match is set to take place at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Never count us out 🐅 pic.twitter.com/sbFlFh8UoY — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 6, 2024 It's not over until it's over 😤



