New lacrosse commit Aubrie Eisfield's "heart fell for Clemson" after visit

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Clemson lacrosse is adding some serious firepower. Aubrie Eisfield of Bagport (N.Y.) Blue Point High announced her decommitment from Syracuse last week, and the No. 6 ranked player in the nation joined Allison Kwolek’s impressive Clemson lineup for the class of 2025. Kwolek’s class now boasts three of the top six players all set to play for the Tigers. For Eisfield, her decommitment was an opportunity for a new chapter, and her enthusiasm about what Clemson brings to the table is evident. “I just had a change of heart,” Eisfield said. “Opportunities arose, and I’m really excited about this opportunity (Head Coach) Allison (Kwolek) and (Associate Head Coach) Bill (Olin) have given me. It is really exciting.” After moving on from Syracuse, Clemson stood out in Eisfield’s long list of callers. “Once I decommited, I had many coaches reach out,” said Eisfield. “I was still very interested in Clemson, and they were interested in me. I talked to them, took a visit, and my heart fell for Clemson. It felt like it was the right place for me.” Eisfield visited Clemson earlier this week to see the new facilities that headline Kwolek’s program. For her, the visit became a perfect storm of what makes the Tigers the right fit. “It was an incredible experience when I went down there,” Eisfield said. “From the facilities to the football stadium to the campus, it was the best experience down there.” Eisfield isn’t the only big-time recruit who announced similar news. Alexa Spallina, the No. 1 player in the country for the class of 2025, declared she would be joining the Tigers as well. Spallina also decommited from Syracuse earlier this week. Eisfield and Spallina play on the same club lacrosse team, the Long Island Yellow Jackets. They have played together since the third grade and have dreamed of playing college lacrosse for the same program. “We have been on the Yellow Jackets since the third grade,” said Eisfield. “Our dream has been to play together since then. We are both excited to have this opportunity to come down to play for Clemson and to have four more years together.” Regarding what Eisfield will bring to Kwolek’s ascending program, she hopes she will be a part of the first national championship group for Clemson’s young program. “I’m a team player,” said Eisfield. “I love to win. I want to be a part of this program and build it. I want to be the first to win a championship and take this team to the top. I know it is on the rise, and I’m really excited to be a part of it. We have a great 2025 class coming in that will take this program to the top.”

