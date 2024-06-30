Clemson lacrosse adds nation's No. 1 and No. 6 players, sets stage for future

David Hood by Senior Writer -

The No. 1 and No. 6 ranked recruits in the Class of 2025 (inside Lacrosse Magazine) de-committed from perennial power Syracuse and committed to Clemson this week, giving the Tigers commitments from three of the top 6 players in the class. Alexa Spallina (Mount Sinai, N.Y.), the No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2025, and Aubrie Eisfeld (Bayport, N.Y.), the No. 6 ranked player, both changed their commitment to Allison Kwolek and the Tigers. Clemson already had an impressive recruiting class, led by No. 2-ranked Emma Penczek (Hempstead, Md.), but now boasts commitments from the top 2 players in the country, three of the top six, and four of the top 20. The class also features No. 17-ranked Kiera Schwartz (Ridgewood, N.J.), No. 25 recruit Ella Pauley (Milton, Ga.), and the No. 2 ranked goalkeeper and No. 31 recruit Tessa Deluca (Lutherville-Timonium, Md.). The class has grown to 11 players, with six 5-star recruits and a pair of 4-stars in Marleigh O’Day (Phoenix, Md.) and Teagan Scott (Mount Pleasant, S.C.). Spallina, the consensus No. 1 women’s lacrosse player in the country, comes from a long line of lacrosse players as her father, Joe, is the head coach of Stony Brook – a perennial top-15 program – and three of her brothers play lacrosse at Syracuse, including her oldest brother who was the 2023 ACC Freshman of the year. Eisfeld, the No. 6 ranked recruit, led Bayport Blue Point High School, one of the most prominent high programs in the country, to an undefeated state championship season this spring. Joining No. 2 ranked Penzcek, who scored 93 goals in leading Manchester Valley High School to a Maryland state title, this class would arrive in Clemson for the program's fourth season. The Tigers have compiled a 23-13 record over their first two seasons, narrowly missing out on the NCAA Tournament in both seasons while playing in the best women’s lacrosse league in the country, the ACC. This past season, the Tigers defeated three NCAA Tournament teams, including a 20-11 win over Duke, and took a top-5 Notre Dame to double overtime. Clemson’s commitment to women’s lacrosse, including the first of its kind women’s lacrosse operations building and stadium, has clearly paid dividends on the recruiting trail. Kwolek and the Tigers had the No. 4 ranked recruiting class in the Class of 2023. From that Class of 2023, No. 2 recruit Natalie Shurtleff, No. 13 Regan Byrne, and 4-star recruit MacKayla MacLeod, earned ACC All-Freshman Team honors this spring. Kwolek told Tigernet last year how Clemson’s All In approach to women’s lacrosse was catching the eye of top recruits. “The commitment that Clemson has made to the women’s lacrosse program, in every aspect of the student-athlete experience, says a lot about how special this place is,” Kwolek said. “That commitment clearly resonates with recruits who want to compete at the highest level.” Clemson’s 2025 Women’s Lacrosse Commitments #1 Alexa Spallina [5-Star) – Mount. Sinai, N.Y./Mount Sinai/Long Island Yellow Jackets

#2 Emma Penczek (5-Star) – Hempstead, Md./Manchester Valley/M&D

#6 Aubrie Eisfeld (5-Star) – Bayport, N.Y./Bayport Bluepoint/Long Island Yellow Jackets

#17 Keira Schwartz (5-Star) – Ridgewood, N.J./Ridgewood/STEPS New Jersey

#25 Ella Pauley [5-Star] – Milton, Ga./Milton/Eagle Stix Lacrosse

#31 Tessa Deluca (5-Star/#2 Goal Keeper) – Lutherville-Timonium, Md./Maryvale Prepatory School/M&D

Teagan Scott [4-Star) – Mount Pleasant, S.C./Oceanside Collegiate Academy/Long Island Yellow Jackets

Marleigh O’Day [4-Star] –Brookland, Md./St. Paul School for Girls/M&D

Ella Wilner – Old Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich Country Day School/Sound Lacrosse

Tessie Batchelder – Weston, Mass./Noble & Greenough/Mass Elite

Kyla Orlando – Mount Sinai, N.Y./Mount Sinai/Long Island Yellow Jackets

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now