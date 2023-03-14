Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis

Clemson women's lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek and her family wrote the following this week:

Dear Clemson Family,

More than 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the United States. As I found out recently, this year the number includes me.

This was a stunning development for my family and me, and we are just beginning to process the impacts. I am ready to start treatment immediately, and the support of my doctors, family, team and community have been overwhelming.

I plan on staying as involved as possible, however as I begin treatment, there will be times where I am absent, or present but limited in my physical capacity. I have full faith in my incredible staff and our athletic department support system to carry on our standard and continue to move this program forward. I know there will be good days and bad days, but I will fight.

My doctors are optimistic about my prognosis. I cannot emphasize the importance of getting a mammogram enough. Early detection is among the most important things we can do to help treat this awful disease. I urge you to consider being checked, and to find more information about how to do so.

Thank you for the outpouring of support for our family, and please continue to stand with our team and program during this time.

Allison, Mark and Olivia Kwolek

