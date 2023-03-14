Clemson lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Tuesday (Allen Hodges file photo).
Clemson lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Tuesday (Allen Hodges file photo).

Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
by - Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 4:15 PM

Clemson women's lacrosse coach Allison Kwolek and her family wrote the following this week:

Dear Clemson Family,

More than 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the United States. As I found out recently, this year the number includes me.

This was a stunning development for my family and me, and we are just beginning to process the impacts. I am ready to start treatment immediately, and the support of my doctors, family, team and community have been overwhelming.

I plan on staying as involved as possible, however as I begin treatment, there will be times where I am absent, or present but limited in my physical capacity. I have full faith in my incredible staff and our athletic department support system to carry on our standard and continue to move this program forward. I know there will be good days and bad days, but I will fight.

My doctors are optimistic about my prognosis. I cannot emphasize the importance of getting a mammogram enough. Early detection is among the most important things we can do to help treat this awful disease. I urge you to consider being checked, and to find more information about how to do so.

Thank you for the outpouring of support for our family, and please continue to stand with our team and program during this time.

Allison, Mark and Olivia Kwolek

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers rally to top Cougars
Tigers rally to top Cougars
Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
Hunter Tyson earns more postseason honors
Hunter Tyson earns more postseason honors
Former Clemson standout named to SC Football Hall of Fame
Former Clemson standout named to SC Football Hall of Fame
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 TigerNet News®
spacer That is terrible news
 JimmyHowardEsq
spacer Re: That is terrible news
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 momartiger
spacer Things bigger than the game
 NotDaboSwinney
spacer Prayers up for you, Coach. May the Good Lord's Will be that
 76er®
spacer Prayers Up for Coach . . .
 Skeeta56®
spacer Dang…
 Francis Marion®
spacer Not that there is ever good timing but what an awful time
 T_I_P
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 wueagle86®
spacer We got you coach!
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 HowardsBoy®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 Tigress2
spacer You are tough as nails!
 JimmyHowardEsq
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 Save the Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 GatorBowl
spacer I’m glad your wife’s doing better
 JimmyHowardEsq
spacer Sad news.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Clemson family is here for you Coach Kwolek!!! We will get
 goclemsontigs
spacer Sending prayers for Coach Kwolek***
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lacrosse head coach Allison Kwolek announces breast cancer diagnosis
 Moontiger
Read all 25 replies on the Other Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest