Clemson announces inaugural home gymnastics schedule

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson gymnastics team has released its inaugural home schedule, head coach Amy Smith announced on Thursday. The Tigers will host five dual meets inside Littlejohn Coliseum over the course of the regular season. Season tickets are still available for purchase for as low as $25 on ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON. Single-meet tickets will go on sale later this fall. Fans interested in learning more about premium seating options for the upcoming season can contact a member of the IPTAY Premium Seating team at premium@clemson.edu or (864) 656-2608. Fans will be able to get their first look at the Tigers on December 8, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at their free “Gymnastics 101” exhibition. The Tigers will make history by hosting the first-official meet in the new year, opening the season on Friday, January 12, inside Littlejohn in an “Orange Out” against William & Mary at 7 p.m. The Tigers begin the home ACC schedule against Pitt, designated as “Youth Day”, on January 21 at 4 p.m., a meet set to be televised on the ACC Network. This marks the first season the ACC is sponsoring gymnastics after Clemson became the fourth school to have a program (Pitt, NC State, North Carolina). Clemson returns to Littlejohn on February 2, hosting ACC-foe NC State in a 7:30 p.m. meet to be shown on ACC Network. Clemson will host its annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration at the NC State dual. The Tigers continue ACC action by welcoming North Carolina to Littlejohn on February 23 for Clemson’s first Pink Meet. The Tigers close out the home portion of their inaugural season on Friday, March 8, hosting Air Force in a meet designated as both Military Appreciation Day and Senior Day. Clemson’s full schedule (including all road contests and ACC Championship dates, as well as meet times) will be announced later this fall. Clemson Gymnastics Home Schedule Friday, December 8 - 7 pm - Gymnastics 101 Friday, January 12 - 7 pm - William & Mary - Orange Out Sunday, January 21 - 4 pm - Pitt - Youth Day Friday, February 2 - 7:30 pm - NC State - National Girls and Women in Sports Day Friday, February 23 - TBA - North Carolina - Pink Meet Friday, March 8 - TBA - Air Force - Military Appreciation Day/Senior Day

