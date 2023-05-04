Allen thankful to join organization that has 'a chance to win the whole thing'

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, Davis Allen became the first Clemson tight end drafted since Jordan Leggett back in 2017, as well as just the third out of Clemson since 1990. Being drafted is a dream come true for Allen, particularly to a team like the Rams that has a reputation for winning. “It was amazing, a dream come true,” Allen said. “I’m just so thankful to have the opportunity to be able to play for an organization like the Rams. The Rams are just such a high name and I’m just thankful. I couldn’t be happier.” Allen brings a lot to the table as a player. Not only is he a good blocker, but he also has solid playmaking ability. In 2022, Allen had the third-most receiving yards out of any player on the team with 443 yards. That mark was also No. 22 among tight ends last season. “I’m not afraid to put my hand in the dirt and block whomever I’m asked to block,” Allen said. “I’m confident enough to go up and catch the ball whenever it’s thrown in my direction and I think there’s a lot of room for improvement for me. I think there always will be. But I do think I can do a little bit of both.” One thing that probably worked against him was the inconsistent play calling and offensive performance overall last season, but relying on the running game gave him the opportunity to work more as a blocker. Still, he feels this is an area of his game that he can, and will, improve on. “I’d say I’m a solid blocker,” Allen said. “I think there’s room for improvement. You know, I’m someone who tries to master technique and just be a master of my craft and, like I said, I don’t know if I’ll ever master it but, I do try to perfect my technique in the blocking game.” Another factor that probably played against him was the elite play of other tight ends in this draft. This 2023 NFL Draft was uniquely filled with many quality tight ends, causing consistent players like Allen to slide further than would normally happen. In addition, his 40-yard dash time of 4.84 at the NFL Combine didn’t do him any favors to set himself apart from the other tight ends. There are a lot of things Allen can do to improve his game, something he has acknowledged and looks forward to doing with the Rams. “I’m proud of how I’ve developed in both areas and the goal is to continue to improve. I think I need to improve in every aspect of my game,” Allen said. “From the passing standpoint, just getting in and out of breaks and becoming as smooth of a route-runner as I possibly can and from a run game standpoint, just, like I said earlier, trying to perfect my technique and be as efficient as I possibly can in that standpoint.” As a player, he’s always kept an eye on certain teams and how they’ve performed over the years. Allen explained that the Rams have really stood out to him as one of those teams that is always in it no matter what. After their record last year of 5-12, primarily caused by injuries to wide receiver Cooper Kupp and starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, Allen still does not believe this is a rebuilding year for Los Angeles and they still have a chance to win it all next season. “I’ve always watched the Rams and I’ve always viewed the Rams as just, a team that always had a chance to win the whole thing,” Allen said. “I feel like there’s some teams, in my opinion, it’d be a rebuild season or something along those lines but, I just always felt like the Rams have always had the talent to, you know, run the table and just, like I said, I’m super thankful to be a part of this organization.”

Features Breaking Daily Digest