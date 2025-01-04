WATCH: Clemson pro's first NFL INT taken back for pick-six

|
WATCH: Clemson pro Nate Wiggins' first NFL INT taken back for pick-six
Nate Wiggins is on the board with an NFL interception, and he found his way into the end zone for the first time too.
Wiggins picked off a first-quarter pass and returned it for a touchdown, both NFL regular season career firsts, in Baltimore's game versus Cleveland on Saturday: NATE WIGGINS PICK-SIX 😈 According to PFF, Wiggins ranked just outside of the Top 12 of NFL cornerbacks with eight pass breakups coming into Saturday. As of publishing, Wiggins hadn't allowed a touchdown reception in 63 targets his way this season. Wiggins was selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft in April.
The rookie’s first INT is a TD 👏#CLEvsBAL | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/F1Xdj9gWz1
Wiggins picked off a first-quarter pass and returned it for a touchdown, both NFL regular season career firsts, in Baltimore's game versus Cleveland on Saturday:
NATE WIGGINS PICK-SIX 😈
According to PFF, Wiggins ranked just outside of the Top 12 of NFL cornerbacks with eight pass breakups coming into Saturday. As of publishing, Wiggins hadn't allowed a touchdown reception in 63 targets his way this season.
Wiggins was selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft in April.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now