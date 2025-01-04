WATCH: Clemson pro's first NFL INT taken back for pick-six

CLEMSON in the NFL

Nate Wiggins took his first official NFL interception back for a touchdown. (Photo: Mitch Stringer / USATODAY)

WATCH: Clemson pro Nate Wiggins' first NFL INT taken back for pick-six
Nate Wiggins is on the board with an NFL interception, and he found his way into the end zone for the first time too.

Wiggins picked off a first-quarter pass and returned it for a touchdown, both NFL regular season career firsts, in Baltimore's game versus Cleveland on Saturday:

According to PFF, Wiggins ranked just outside of the Top 12 of NFL cornerbacks with eight pass breakups coming into Saturday. As of publishing, Wiggins hadn't allowed a touchdown reception in 63 targets his way this season.

Wiggins was selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft in April.

