Trevor Lawrence on another Jaguars coaching change, injury update

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence looks to be healthy and ready to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars under a third head coach in his time with the franchise. After one failed season from Urban Meyer, Lawrence and the Jags did make the playoffs in Doug Pederson's first year, only for struggles in recent seasons. "As a player, it's weird, especially given the history with Coach being here and having success early," Lawrence told reporters Thursday. "... You understand it's part of the business, but you're also disappointed and you feel some responsibility because as a player you have impact on the game; it's on us as well. It's unfortunate, is the best way to put it, just because you feel like you wish you could've done more and won more games. "If you asked any of us going into the season, no one would've thought Coach Pederson would've been fired at the end of the year. And you just see the way the year went, and it's just disappointing. I think it's a weird feeling but you do understand it's part of the business. You have to continue to get better, and for whatever reason this year we didn't do that. ... I think there's a lot of things in play regarding that, and it's not just all on one person." One part in a myriad of issues for Jacksonville this season was injuries for Lawrence, who played a career-low 10 games after suffering concussions and shoulder injuries. He had surgery to repair the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder last month. “It’s good. I don’t know the exact timeline,” Lawrence said. “But it’s getting better, I’m starting to do more rehab on the shoulder, starting to move it a little bit. So it’s been good... “I’ll definitely be good by the season, obviously, and I’m hoping for most of OTAs too. But I don’t know, I can’t give you an exact–obviously, going to be smart with it and not rush into OTAs too quickly. But it’s not going to effect really too much of the offseason, and hopefully I’ll being able to train in the next couple of months.” More from Lawrence: Trevor Lawrence on his confidence of getting things fixed this offseason ⤵



Be sure to watch the Brent and Austen show as the guys break do Trevor's press conference: https://t.co/RfwdXYb3Xb pic.twitter.com/5mCb3yZLUp — BrentDanStuartMarcelAlivia (@ActionSportsJax) January 9, 2025 Trevor Lawrence on Azeez Al-Shaair's hit during the Texans game: "I don't think the hit was right, but I think that if he knew that was going to happen he wouldn't do it. I would hope no person would do that if they knew the end results."



Be sure to watch the Brent and Austen… pic.twitter.com/pIX7rnOv5q — BrentDanStuartMarcelAlivia (@ActionSportsJax) January 9, 2025 Trevor Lawrence on the news of Doug Pederson:

"I understand it's a business but your also disappointed and you feel some responsibility, because as a player you have impact on the game. It's on us as well. You see it and it's unfortunate is the best way to put it."



Be sure to… pic.twitter.com/KJFd34wCHW — BrentDanStuartMarcelAlivia (@ActionSportsJax) January 9, 2025 .@Trevorlawrencee meets with the media.#DUUUVAL https://t.co/5tbcaPiGZo — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 9, 2025 The Jaguars announced that they asked for permission to talk to the following candidates for the open head coaching role: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore Former New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now