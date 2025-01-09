CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence looks to be back in plenty of time to work with a new coaching staff on the 2025 season. (Photo: Eric Hartline / USATODAY)

Trevor Lawrence on another Jaguars coaching change, injury update
Trevor Lawrence looks to be healthy and ready to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars under a third head coach in his time with the franchise.

After one failed season from Urban Meyer, Lawrence and the Jags did make the playoffs in Doug Pederson's first year, only for struggles in recent seasons.

"As a player, it's weird, especially given the history with Coach being here and having success early," Lawrence told reporters Thursday. "... You understand it's part of the business, but you're also disappointed and you feel some responsibility because as a player you have impact on the game; it's on us as well. It's unfortunate, is the best way to put it, just because you feel like you wish you could've done more and won more games.

"If you asked any of us going into the season, no one would've thought Coach Pederson would've been fired at the end of the year. And you just see the way the year went, and it's just disappointing. I think it's a weird feeling but you do understand it's part of the business. You have to continue to get better, and for whatever reason this year we didn't do that. ... I think there's a lot of things in play regarding that, and it's not just all on one person."

One part in a myriad of issues for Jacksonville this season was injuries for Lawrence, who played a career-low 10 games after suffering concussions and shoulder injuries.

He had surgery to repair the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder last month.

“It’s good. I don’t know the exact timeline,” Lawrence said. “But it’s getting better, I’m starting to do more rehab on the shoulder, starting to move it a little bit. So it’s been good...

“I’ll definitely be good by the season, obviously, and I’m hoping for most of OTAs too. But I don’t know, I can’t give you an exact–obviously, going to be smart with it and not rush into OTAs too quickly. But it’s not going to effect really too much of the offseason, and hopefully I’ll being able to train in the next couple of months.”

More from Lawrence:

The Jaguars announced that they asked for permission to talk to the following candidates for the open head coaching role:

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

