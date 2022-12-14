CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC offensive player of the week for a standout win over Tennessee. (Photo: Andrew Nelles / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC offensive player of the week for a standout win over Tennessee. (Photo: Andrew Nelles / USATODAY)

Trevor Lawrence earns top conference honor
by - 2022 Dec 14, Wed 08:53

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was announced as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 36-22 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., this past Sunday.

It marked his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 30 of 42 passes for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against the Titans. He also rushed for a touchdown as the Jaguars rallied from two first-half deficits for their first victory in Nashville since 2013.

It was Lawrence's fifth consecutive game without an interception. His 121.9 passer rating marked his fourth 100-plus rating in five games and his seventh of the season.

Lawrence has thrown 20 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Lawrence also was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his three-touchdown, no-interception performance in a 38-10 Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Comment on this story
Print   
D-line commit adds 5th star, future Tigers drop in and out of 247Sports rankings update
D-line commit adds 5th star, future Tigers drop in and out of 247Sports rankings update
Trevor Lawrence earns top conference honor
Trevor Lawrence earns top conference honor
Clemson football staffer hired as head coach at West Florida
Clemson football staffer hired as head coach at West Florida
WATCH: Jeremiah Trotter, Tyler Davis talk Orange Bowl, Myles Murphy, Clemson defense
WATCH: Jeremiah Trotter, Tyler Davis talk Orange Bowl, Myles Murphy, Clemson defense
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest