Trevor Lawrence earns top conference honor

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was announced as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 36-22 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., this past Sunday.

It marked his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 30 of 42 passes for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against the Titans. He also rushed for a touchdown as the Jaguars rallied from two first-half deficits for their first victory in Nashville since 2013.

It was Lawrence's fifth consecutive game without an interception. His 121.9 passer rating marked his fourth 100-plus rating in five games and his seventh of the season.

Lawrence has thrown 20 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Lawrence also was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his three-touchdown, no-interception performance in a 38-10 Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Trevor Lawrence is the first player in @Jaguars history with 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing TDs and a rushing TD in a game pic.twitter.com/VmBLaXxOnN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2022

.@Trevorlawrencee becomes the first QB in franchise history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons.@Gatorade | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qo57ngRT4F — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 11, 2022

touchdowns for Trevor Lawrence today. First time he’s done that as a pro pic.twitter.com/zlMhOPvae1 — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence has completed all 4 of his passes against the blitz today for 76 yards & a TD.



Lawrence has earned a league-high 97 NGS passing score against the blitz since Week 9.#JAXvsTEN | #DUUUVAL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence & Evan Engram (21-yd TD)



Target Separation: 0.6 yds

Sideline Separation: 1.1 yds

Completion Probability: 21.1%*



*Most improbable reception of Engram's career#JAXvsTEN | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fNDgYUii0L — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 11, 2022