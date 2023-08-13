CLEMSON in the NFL

Adam Humphries is getting another NFL shot, this time in Houston. (USA TODAY/Andrew Nelles)
Texans sign former Clemson receiver Adam Humphries
2023 Aug 13

The Houston Texans announced the signing of former Clemson receiver Adam Humphries on Sunday.

Humphries is coming off of playing in 17 games in Washington last year, where he totaled 41 catches for 383 yards while on a one-year contract.

The former undrafted free agent worked to his biggest contract with the Tennessee Titans previously, signing for $36 million over four years but struggling with injury and only playing two years with Tennessee. He totaled four touchdown receptions and 50 total catches for over 600 yards there.

His biggest single season came with his initial team, Tampa Bay, where he posted 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns in 2018.

He was a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite out of Dorman High School, signing in the same class (2011) with high school teammate and highly-rated receiver Charone Peake. Humphries had 127 receptions for 1,097 yards and three touchdowns, 24 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries and 69 punt returns for 476 yards and one touchdown in 1,910 snaps over 53 games (27 starts) in his Clemson career.

Amari Rodgers was recently released by the Texans toward the start of training camp.

