Report: Clemson WR signs with Eagles

Cain is signing with the Eagles, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, after a Tuesday workout.

Cain is fresh off winning the USFL Championship Game MVP in a win for the Birmingham Stallions over the spring. Cain caught four passes for 70 yards with three touchdowns, adding 101 return yards in the 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Stallions had previously announced that Cain would return to the NFL with his contract designation, and Cain returns to Philly after being on the practice squad after being on the roster through training camp last year as well.

Cain ranked fifth in the USFL regular season in kickoff return yards with 668, returning two for touchdowns. He was 10th in all-purpose yards (850).

He was sixth-round NFL draft pick from the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Cain has nine career catches for 124 yards as a NFL pro but last saw action in the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Clemson, Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns (leaving tied for fourth-most in Clemson history) in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts).