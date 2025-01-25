Over $110 million contract projected for NFL top free agent Tee Higgins

PFF has Higgins as the top free agent on the market after five seasons and 70 games with the Cincinnati Bengals.

PFF projects that Higgins can land a four-year deal worth $28 million a year and $112 million total with $67.5 million guaranteed:

"Higgins rarely missed playing time over his first three seasons but has, unfortunately, been bitten by the injury bug in back-to-back contract years. That said, when Higgins suited up in 2024, he consistently produced at a high level. The fourth-ranked player in PFF's Free Agency Rankings last season, Higgins figures to be one of the most sought-after players on the market again in 2025."

Higgins has seen more limited time over the last two seasons due to injury after averaging over 1,000 yards receiving in his first three campaigns as a pro.

But in 12 games (nine starts) last season, Higgins did garner a career-best in touchdown receptions (10), his second-best year with catches (73) and third-best in yards (911).

He was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft (No. 33 overall).

Still playing currently with the Super Bowl contender Kansas City Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins is also on the PFF ranking at No. 14 and projected to attract a two-year deal worth $26.95 million.