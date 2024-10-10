Clemson pro earns NFC player of the week award

New York's Isaiah Simmons earns NFC player of the week award

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson standout Isaiah Simmons was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after a game-sealing field-goal block against Seattle over the weekend. More from Giants.com: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Isaiah Simmons played only 11 snaps for the Giants Sunday in Seattle but needed just one to earn the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. Simmons secured the Giants' 29-20 victory against the Seahawks in Lumen Field when he blocked Jason Myers 47-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game if good. Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught the batted ball on the bounce and returned it 60 yards for the clinching touchdown with 55 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the Giants' first blocked field goal since Leonard Williams – who now plays for Seattle – had one on Oct. 22, 2023, against Washington and the Giants' first touchdown on a field goal block since Sept. 18, 2016, when Janoris Jenkins recovered the ball after Jonathan Hankins blocked a 38-yard attempt by New Orleans' Wil Lutz and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown in a 16-13 Giants victory. Jenkins was also selected the Special Teams Player of the Week. Former Cardinals first round pick Isaiah Simmons blocks Seattle’s field goal to put Arizona one game out of first place 😳



pic.twitter.com/gNvC8fB1L5 — Joanna Cards Fan (@cardsfanjoanna) October 6, 2024 Brian Daboll said special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial brought the play up early in the week and they were looking for candidates. Isaiah Simmons was the obvious choice. "He called it at the perfect time. ... It was a well-executed play." https://t.co/uahg1WEaVZ — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 6, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now