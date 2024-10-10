Clemson pro earns NFC player of the week award

CLEMSON in the NFL

Isaiah Simmons blocked a 47-yard game-tying FG attempt, which was then returned for a Giants TD. (Photo: Steven Bisig / USATODAY)
New York's Isaiah Simmons earns NFC player of the week award
by - 2024 Oct 10 11:45

Former Clemson standout Isaiah Simmons was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after a game-sealing field-goal block against Seattle over the weekend.

More from Giants.com:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Isaiah Simmons played only 11 snaps for the Giants Sunday in Seattle but needed just one to earn the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Simmons secured the Giants' 29-20 victory against the Seahawks in Lumen Field when he blocked Jason Myers 47-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game if good. Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught the batted ball on the bounce and returned it 60 yards for the clinching touchdown with 55 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

It was the Giants' first blocked field goal since Leonard Williams – who now plays for Seattle – had one on Oct. 22, 2023, against Washington and the Giants' first touchdown on a field goal block since Sept. 18, 2016, when Janoris Jenkins recovered the ball after Jonathan Hankins blocked a 38-yard attempt by New Orleans' Wil Lutz and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown in a 16-13 Giants victory. Jenkins was also selected the Special Teams Player of the Week.

