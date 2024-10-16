Former Clemson WR reportedly being shopped for trade after being called out by All-Pro QB

Mike Williams reportedly being shopped for trade after being called out by Aaron Rodgers

TigerNet Staff by

Mike Williams' time with the New York Jets hasn't gone as planned. Those struggles accelerated over the last week. In the wake of Monday's 23-20 loss to Buffalo, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers pointed the finger at Williams for a game-sealing interception. “It was two verticals,” Rodgers said. “Allen [Lazard is] down the seam, Mike’s down the red line. So I’m looking at Allen, he puts his hand up, three guys go with him. So I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I just peek my eyes back there, he’s running an in-breaker. So. Um, it’s gotta be down the red line.” "I was throwing to the red line. But when I got to about here [gesturing with his arm], I realized he [Williams] was running an in-breaker. So I had to kind of adjust it a little bit. But the play is two guys vertical, one guy down the seam, one guy in the red line.” On the same day that reports of Williams being shopped for a trade, after the Jets acquired former Rodgers teammate Davante Adams, Rodgers expounded on his critique. “I wasn’t calling Mike out for anything but his responsibility and the details on that play,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of love and respect for Mike. He does some nice things for us. On that play he wasn’t in the right spot. You can make more of that if you want to, but we all should be held to a standard.” On Wednesday, Williams was listed out of practice for personal reasons. Williams signed a one-year deal that was set to be worth up to $15 million with incentives, but he's been limited to 10 catches for 145 yards. He has 319 receptions for 4,951 yards and 31 scores over his career that's been mostly with the Chargers from 2017-on. Some speculated trade spots include Dallas, Washington, Pittsburgh and another run with the Chargers. The trade deadline is Nov. 5. Now, he did say this route should be up the red line. If Rodgers throws it there, maybe it's complete.



It's a bad throw AND he's late getting there. Always someone else's fault though. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 15, 2024 Sources: The #Jets are planning to make WR Mike Williams available for trade after acquiring Davante Adams. Williams signed a 1-year deal this offseason and the current receiver room is just too crowded. pic.twitter.com/VXmyyBaK49 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 15, 2024 #Jets WR Mike Williams did not practice today due to personal reasons… https://t.co/hZVwQ3fQqx — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 16, 2024

