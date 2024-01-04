Former Clemson WR released from NFL practice squad

CLEMSON in the NFL

Former Clemson WR Martavis Bryant released from NFL practice squad
by - 2024 Jan 4 13:12

The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of former Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant on Thursday:

Somewhat lost in the news regarding the return of La'el Collins and Damien Wilson is the release of wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who was among the four players removed from the practice squad on Thursday.

Bryant, a veteran who played 44 games for the Steelers and Raiders from 2014-2018, was out of football for nearly five seasons before a tryout with the Cowboys led to him signing on the practice squad on Nov. 8.

The 6-4 receiver with 17 career touchdowns brought a unique skill set to the practice squad and scout team for nearly two months but the Cowboys never decided to elevate for game day and now appear to be moving on.

Bryant was among two receivers cut on Thursday from the practice squad, along with Tyron Billy-Johnson. They still have Jalen Cropper and now Racey McMath as receivers on the practice squad.

Bryant had his indefinite NFL suspension for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy lifted earlier this year. It had spanned from 2018-on and was not his first suspension from the league.

