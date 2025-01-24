Former Clemson WR Ajou Ajou signs with Colts

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou has been released out of the CFL to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, 3DownNation reports: As a CFL rookie in 2024, Ajou recorded 20 receptions for 307 yards with two touchdowns in 12 games. He injured his knee in Week 16 against the Calgary Stampeders and missed the rest of the regular season and playoffs. Ajou committed to Clemson in 2019 as an under-the-radar prospect who moved to Florida from Alberta, Canada, to finish his high school career. He rose to the status of a 4-star prospect on 247Sports and also reported offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among more Power conference programs. He didn't find a regular spot in the Tigers' lineup and finished with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown over two seasons before entering the transfer portal and going to USF and only playing one season there (two catches for nine yards). Ajou was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the seventh round, 59th overall, of the 2024 CFL Draft. Way to go, Ajou! 👏



The Roughriders have released the Canadian receiver to pursue NFL opportunities.



A 2024 seventh-round pick, he quickly became a fan favourite, recording 20 catches for 307 yards & 2 TDs, including a 110-yard Week 7 breakout. pic.twitter.com/TgmMTvA6GF — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) January 22, 2025 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Football League 🏈🇨🇦 (@cfl)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now