Former Clemson WR Ajou Ajou signs with Colts
Former Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou has been released out of the CFL to sign with the Indianapolis Colts, 3DownNation reports:

As a CFL rookie in 2024, Ajou recorded 20 receptions for 307 yards with two touchdowns in 12 games. He injured his knee in Week 16 against the Calgary Stampeders and missed the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

Ajou committed to Clemson in 2019 as an under-the-radar prospect who moved to Florida from Alberta, Canada, to finish his high school career.

He rose to the status of a 4-star prospect on 247Sports and also reported offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among more Power conference programs.

He didn't find a regular spot in the Tigers' lineup and finished with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown over two seasons before entering the transfer portal and going to USF and only playing one season there (two catches for nine yards).

Ajou was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the seventh round, 59th overall, of the 2024 CFL Draft.

