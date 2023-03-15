Report: Former Clemson standout signs with 49ers

Former Clemson standout Clelin Ferrell signs with 49ers

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson All-American defensive end Clelin Ferrell has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Around time missed due to injury, Ferrell logged 13 sacks and 63 QB hurries over 1,874 snaps with the Raiders, according to Pro Football Focus. He is coming off of playing his second-most snaps (492) with his second-most sacks in a year (3) with a PFF grade of 63.8.

Ferrell's best PFF grade came as a second-year player (76.1) with 18 tackles, two forced fumbles and two sacks in 461 snaps.

Ferrell was picked fourth overall in the 2019 NFL draft, which tied a Clemson-high at the time. He was slotted a four-year deal worth $31.4 million.

Ferrell won the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation's top defensive end as a redshirt junior and earned consensus first-team All-America status. He was also a first-team All-American as a redshirt sophomore.

He finished his college career with 166 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 27.0 sacks, 51 quarterback pressures, seven pass breakups and five caused fumbles in 2,167 snaps over 44 games (all starts).

49ers reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Raiders’ first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023