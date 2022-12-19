Former Clemson lineman signs with NFL team

Former Clemson lineman John Simpson signs with Ravens

Former Clemson lineman John Simpson was announced as a practice squad signing for the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Simpson was a fourth-round pick by Las Vegas in 2020. He started every game at left guard for the Raiders in 2021, helping them make the playoffs. Simpson started the first two games this season and appeared in 11 contests before he was released Dec. 10.

Simpson was a two-time national champion at Clemson and a consensus first-team All-American in 2019. Simpson helped Clemson post a 29-1 record during his two seasons as a full-time starter, playing 2,047 snaps over 50 games (29 starts) in his college career.

He put up 34 bench press reps at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and was a high school state champion wrestler in South Carolina.