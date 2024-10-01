CLEMSON in the NFL

KJ Henry now has a star on his helmet after being with division rival Washington up to this August. (Photo: Jerome Miron / USATODAY)
KJ Henry now has a star on his helmet after being with division rival Washington up to this August. (Photo: Jerome Miron / USATODAY)

Former Clemson defender KJ Henry signed off practice squad by Cowboys
by - 2024 Oct 1 14:04

KJ Henry is on the move again.

Henry was signed off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. He was signed to fill a need for the Bengals with Myles Murphy on the injured reserve, who is set to return soon.

Henry was on the Bengals active roster but with no stats recorded in two games this season.

Henry was waived despite a strong preseason for the Commanders, where he totaled 10 pressures, a sack and a 20.8% pass rush win rate, per PFF.

The former fifth-round NFL draft pick started three games in 10 played last year, totaling 1.5 sacks and 19 combo tackles with four for loss.

Henry notched a third-team All-American selection after a career final Clemson campaign, starting all 14 games and collecting 59 tackles (9.0 for loss), 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with a team-high 24 quarterback pressures in 659 defensive snaps.

He registered 147 career tackles (28.0 for loss), 13.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 1,771 snaps over 58 career games as a Tiger (24 starts) from 2018-22.

He was rated as a 5-star prospect out of West Forsyth High School (Clemmons, North Carolina).

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney reacts to DJ Uiagalelei's injury
Swinney reacts to DJ Uiagalelei's injury
Former Clemson defender signed off practice squad by Cowboys
Former Clemson defender signed off practice squad by Cowboys
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews matchup with FSU, remembers Bobby Bowden
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews matchup with FSU, remembers Bobby Bowden
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts