Former Clemson defender signed off practice squad by Cowboys

Henry was signed off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. He was signed to fill a need for the Bengals with Myles Murphy on the injured reserve, who is set to return soon.

Henry was on the Bengals active roster but with no stats recorded in two games this season.

Henry was waived despite a strong preseason for the Commanders, where he totaled 10 pressures, a sack and a 20.8% pass rush win rate, per PFF.

The former fifth-round NFL draft pick started three games in 10 played last year, totaling 1.5 sacks and 19 combo tackles with four for loss.

Henry notched a third-team All-American selection after a career final Clemson campaign, starting all 14 games and collecting 59 tackles (9.0 for loss), 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with a team-high 24 quarterback pressures in 659 defensive snaps.

He registered 147 career tackles (28.0 for loss), 13.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 1,771 snaps over 58 career games as a Tiger (24 starts) from 2018-22.

He was rated as a 5-star prospect out of West Forsyth High School (Clemmons, North Carolina).

The #Cowboys are signing pass rusher K.J. Henry to a two-year deal (active roster) off the #Bengals practice squad, per sources.



Henry had 1.5 sacks last year for Washington.



Help on the way for depleted Cowboys pass rush. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 1, 2024