Five Tigers set to compete for Super Bowl spot

That starts with the NFC Championship (3 p.m./FOX), which features former Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell and the Washington Commanders playing at the Philadelphia Eagles, who have Tiger rookies Will Shipley and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Ferrell has played in both games to this point and logged three tackles and a pass breakup.

Trotter has seen action in two games this postseason with two tackles and a fumble recovery.

In the AFC Championship in KC (6:30 p.m./CBS), the Kansas City Chiefs feature both Tigers on an active roster in the matchup with wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Justyn Ross, who was upgraded from the practice squad this weekend.

Seeking a first Super Bowl ring, Hopkins didn't log a catch in but had one target in the 23-14 win over the Houston Texans last week.

There is a Clemson pro set to get a ring this NFL season regardless, as Baylon Spector is also a part of the Buffalo Bills on the injured reserve.