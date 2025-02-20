Two Clemson pros land on top NFL players of 2024 season ranking

Dexter Lawrence, Tee Higgins land on PFF's top NFL players of 2024 season list

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Two Clemson pros made the PFF 101, which ranks the top players of the 2024 NFL season. Despite injury cutting his season short, the Pro Bowl games pick Dexter Lawrence ranked 53rd: 53. DI Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants Lawrence continues to play like one of the best defensive tackles in football, earning a top-three grade at the position for the third straight season. In fact, he was the only interior defender in the league with 80-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and run defender in 2024. Lawrence’s nine sacks on the season were the third most among defensive tackles as well. Once projected top free agent and now franchise-tag-expected Tee Higgins made the list this year at No. 80: 80. WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals Unless he gets strapped with the franchise tag, Higgins will enter the 2025 offseason as the PFF’s top available free agent. Despite missing five games with a hamstring injury, Higgins rallied to produce the best receiving grade (88.3) of his career. That mark placed him as the seventh-highest-graded receiver in the NFL this season, due in part to his innate ability to find the end zone. Higgins finished the season as one of two receivers to notch double-digit touchdowns of 500 or fewer receiving snaps. Clemson also had two on the list last year with Christian Wilkins (77) and Lawrence also (8). Wilkins was limited to five games due to injury (foot) this past season with 17 tackles and two sacks. Lawrence has led Clemson's pros on the list each season since 2022.

