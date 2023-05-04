Clemson pro defender lands mega-million extension

CLEMSON in the NFL

Dexter Lawrence lands $90 million deal with extension from Giants
by - 2023 May 4, Thu 16:42

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence earned All-Pro honors last season.

Now, he's getting paid for it.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and more outlets reported on Thursday afternoon that Lawrence has reached an agreement with the New York Giants for a four-year, $90 million extension, making him the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league.

Of that $90 million, Lawrence has secured $60 million guaranteed, says Schefter.

In 2022 during a Pro Bowl season, he recorded 68 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defensed.

He was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson.

A former 5-star prospect, he completed his Clemson career with 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a caused fumble and three recovered fumbles in 1,541 snaps over 40 games (36 starts)

