Clemson pro defender lands mega-million extension

Now, he's getting paid for it.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and more outlets reported on Thursday afternoon that Lawrence has reached an agreement with the New York Giants for a four-year, $90 million extension, making him the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league.

Of that $90 million, Lawrence has secured $60 million guaranteed, says Schefter.

In 2022 during a Pro Bowl season, he recorded 68 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defensed.

He was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson.

A former 5-star prospect, he completed his Clemson career with 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a caused fumble and three recovered fumbles in 1,541 snaps over 40 games (36 starts)

Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence reached agreement today on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid DT in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/PHhRdZv1k2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023

When the Giants traded Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Browns, one of the primary pieces they got in return was the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.



That pick became Dexter Lawrence. A home run use of that pick. https://t.co/HlnY6w6bLg — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 4, 2023