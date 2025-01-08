Dexter Lawrence keeps All-Pro honors run going

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive tackle and current New York Giants standout Dexter Lawrence was voted First Team All-Pro at nose tackle by the NFL Players Association for a third straight season. From Giants.com: For the third consecutive season, Dexter Lawrence was voted First Team All-Pro at nose tackle by the NFL Players Association. Lawrence, who was also recently named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl, has now made the list in all three years of this particular award's existence. The NFLPA formed The Players' All-Pro Team following the 2022 season. Each year, active NFL players have the opportunity to vote for "who is really the best" at each position. The players vote for their same position and the positions they line up against. For example, centers can vote for the best center, nose tackle, interior defensive lineman, and off-ball linebacker. So, if you ask any center, you know his toughest matchup. It's No. 97. The 6-foot-4, 340-pounder recorded a career-high nine sacks in his sixth season, despite missing the final five games with a dislocated elbow. Lawrence increased his career sack total to 30, climbing to 13th in franchise history and third among defensive tackles. In the process, Lawrence became the Giants' first defensive lineman to make three consecutive Pro Bowls since Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. He is also the franchise's first interior defensive lineman to earn three Pro Bowl selections since Rosie Grier in 1953, 1956, and 1960. Lawrence also recently notched second-team All-Pro honors from PFF (only two interior defender spots for that All-Pro Team). It’s that time...



The 3rd annual Players’ All-Pro team is here—chosen by the ones who know the game best. 💯🔥 Who made the list? Let’s find out. 👀



FULL TEAM: https://t.co/lA8btsb02Y#PlayersAllPro #nflpa #nfl #allpro pic.twitter.com/prU5Jm0GxT — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 8, 2025

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now