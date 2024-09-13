Clemson pro fighting speculation that he's faking injury

Clemson pro Tee Higgins fighting speculation that he's faking injury

Tee Higgins is trending toward missing the first two weeks of the NFL season due to a hamstring injury. Given his long-documented fight for a contract extension in Cincinnati, speculation has surfaced that he's missing time due to a fake injury. Higgins set the record straight this week to reporters: Higgins told ESPN on Thursday the hamstring injury that has kept him out of practice this week is completely unrelated to his contract status. Higgins has not practiced since he injured a hamstring in practice Sept. 5, just a few days before the team's season-opening loss to the New England Patriots. But the fifth-year player made it known he wants to be on the field. "I just don't understand why fans think I'm faking an injury, when for me to get an extension for a contract, the deadline is over," Higgins told ESPN. "I just don't understand why they think I'm faking an injury. It doesn't make sense to me." The Bengals put a franchise tag on him in February, and he reportedly asked for a trade shortly afterward. The Bengals did not choose to extend his contract any further ahead of a mid-July deadline before preseason camp. He didn't sign his franchise tag until June, missing some offseason activities, but the former Tigers standout receiver says that's no indication of his desire to play. "No ifs, ands or buts about it. I'm here and ready to work," Higgins said in July. "I prepare myself to go out here and dominate, start of Week 1. Unfortunately, four days before the game, I have a hamstring tweak that I didn't think was as bad, so I made the comments I did after [practice]," said Higgins to ESPN on Thursday. "I didn't think it was bad until, obviously, I got it checked on the next day. It was worse than what I thought." "I want to go out there and give my teammates a hundred percent of Tee Higgins, you know what I'm saying? I don't want to give them 50% and half-ass it just to be a presence on the field." After a second-round selection in 2020, Higgins posted 908 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and then back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022. Injury limited him to 42 catches for 656 yards and five scores in his fourth season. The Bengals have also struggled in further contract negotiations with fellow top target Ja'Marr Chase, who reportedly received an offer to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL but did not agree on guarantees. Fellow 2020 NFL draft selection and franchise quarterback Joe Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million contract ahead of last season. Tee Higgins walks into Thursday’s practice - not in uniform.#Bengals | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/H5oonSlQ6C — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) September 12, 2024 Tee Higgins not practicing again today.



Trending towards no Tee Higgins on Sunday in KC and a second straight game OUT to open the season. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/nYETIr498r — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 12, 2024

