Report: Clemson pro star going to injured reserve after surgery

Wilkins was ruled out mid-game of the Raiders' 34-18 loss at Denver on Sunday, with Rapoport reporting that Wilkins suffered a Jones fracture.

Rapoport said that Wilkins is now out indefinitely and will head to the injured reserve.

Over five games with his new team, Wilkins had logged two sacks and tackles for loss each, with 17 total tackles and six QB hits.

Allowed to go into free agency by Miami this offseason, Wilkins signed a 4-year, $110 million deal with Las Vegas, with $85 million of that guaranteed.

Going into his sixth season, Wilkins had logged 355 combo tackles, 20.5 sacks and 43 more TFLs over 81 games as a pro. Per PFF, he logged the ninth-most pressures and fifth-most sacks at the position last season.

Wilkins completed his Clemson career with 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 quarterback pressures, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2,441 snaps over 59 games (45 starts). He was a three-time All-American who became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history in 2018.

He was also a winner of college football's 'Academic Heisman,' the Campbell Trophy.