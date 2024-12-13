Clemson pro designated for return from injury

CLEMSON in the NFL

K'Von Wallace looks to be back in the mix for a playoffs run. (Photo: Joe Nicholson / USATODAY)

Clemson pro K'Von Wallace designated for return from injury
2024 Dec 13

An NFL division leader is set to have a Clemson pro return.

Seattle Seahawks safety K'Von Wallace was designated to return this week after spending the last month on injured reserve for an ankle injury.

The fifth-year pro has 15 tackles and a forced fumble this season for the Seahawks.

He has also spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, seeing action in 71 games with 19 starts.

Elsewhere around the league, the Carolina Panthers added DeShawn Williams back to their practice squad this week over his career.

Williams has played in 10 games this season, totaling 13 tackles, four QB hits and a half sack.

