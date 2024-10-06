Clemson pro seals win with field goal block

Clemson pro Isaiah Simmons seals win with field goal block

Isaiah Simmons was a state champion in the long jump in high school and even spent some time there at Clemson before his football stardom. The Seattle Seahawks got to see just how athletic he is in a crucial moment Sunday. The Seahawks lined up for a game-tying field goal attempt late, only for Simmons to hurdle through the middle of the line for an easy block that turned into a game-sealing TD return: Former Cardinals first round pick Isaiah Simmons blocks Seattle’s field goal to put Arizona one game out of first place 😳



pic.twitter.com/gNvC8fB1L5 — Joanna Cards Fan (@cardsfanjoanna) October 6, 2024 Brian Daboll said special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial brought the play up early in the week and they were looking for candidates. Isaiah Simmons was the obvious choice. "He called it at the perfect time. ... It was a well-executed play." https://t.co/uahg1WEaVZ — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 6, 2024 ST coach Michael Ghobrial came in with that FG block play on Tuesday. They picked Isaiah Simmons as the hurdler, per coach Brian Daboll. They were waiting throughout the game to call it. Worked perfectly on the game’s biggest play.



Simmons got a game ball after the game. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 6, 2024 Simmons has a season-high of four tackles (three solo) versus Cleveland earlier this season. At Clemson, he transitioned from safety in 2017 to the starting nickel/sam linebacker position in 2018 and was eventually named the Butkus Award winner as the nation's top linebacker in 2019 in only his second year at the position. He concluded Clemson career credited with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts). Simmons was a first-round selection for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and was traded to New York before last season.

