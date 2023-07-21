Clemson pro makes Top 50 best players in the NFL ranking

Lawrence, the New York Giants defensive tackle, checked in at No. 29 on the list.

"Lawrence became one of the most unstoppable defensive linemen in the game last season," said PFF's Sam Monson. "His 92.0 overall grade tied with Chris Jones for the best among interior linemen in the regular season, and he finished with 63 total pressures. Unlike most pass-rushing interior linemen, Lawrence still spent over 500 snaps lined up in the A-gaps as a true nose tackle at over 340 pounds."

He was rewarded with a $90 million deal -- $60 million guaranteed -- this offseason.

Lawrence earned second-team All-Pro honors and a spot in the Pro Bowl last year.

Lawrence recorded 68 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

He was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson.

The former 5-star prospect completed his Clemson career with 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a caused fumble and three recovered fumbles in 1,541 snaps over 40 games (36 starts)

