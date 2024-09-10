Clemson pro signed to Carolina Panthers practice squad

Williams was announced as a Carolina Panthers practice squad signing on Tuesday, returning to the team he played in 16 games for with ten starts last season.

Williams totaled 33 tackles with a sack, two TFLs and seven QB hits last year at Carolina.

Before that, he ended a lengthy string of practice squad signings with 46 games in Denver from 2020-22, where he tallied 7.5 sacks, 133 tackles (nine for loss) and 19 QB hits.

He originally signed as an undrafted free agent in Cincinnati in 2015 and played in four games there. Williams also had stints on rosters with Miami, Indianapolis and the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL up to his Broncos breakthrough.

Williams was on the camp roster and practice squad for the Bills at one point this year as well.

He emerged as one of Clemson’s top defensive linemen in 2012 and served as a co-starter in 2013 and 2014. He had 161 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 24 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one recovered fumble and two blocked kicks in 1,235 snaps over 53 games (17 starts) in his Tigers career. He left tied for fourth in school history in games.