Tigers sweep meet events to take win at Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Rebecca Wells posted a 39.450 all-around score to lead the Gymnastics team to a 196.375-195.900 win at Pittsburgh (3-5, 1-3 ACC) on Friday night. The Tigers (4-1, 3-1 ACC) won all four events, including posting a 49.250 on floor and 49.125 on beam to pull away. Wells’ all-around score was the second-best by any ACC gymnast this season, and she did so with a career-high 9.925 on beam and 9.990 on floor. Clemson’s 196.375 was its second-best overall mark of the season, with the other high score, a 196.550 against North Carolina, also coming on the road. Seven Tiger freshmen competed in the lineups with Madison Minner posting scores of 9.825 on floor and 9.800 on vault. Three freshmen were also among the five scorers on beam, including a clutch 9.800 performance from Sierra Church to close out the meet. Rotation 1 – Bars – 48.925 (Pitt Bars: 48.875) Rebecca Wells started the Tigers off with a 9.775, before Eve Jackson matched a season-best with a 9.800. Kaitlyn DeGuzman (9.800), Trinity Webb (9.775) and Trinity Brown (9.775) rounded out the Tiger scoring in the event. Clemson finished with a 48.925, which matched the 48.925 the Tigers put up against Pitt in their earlier home meeting. Clemson registered five of the top seven bars scores overall. Rotation 2 – Vault – 49.050 (Pitt Vault: 49.000) Wells nearly stuck her Yurchenko full to open up vault, earning her a personal season-best of 9.850. Molly Arnold followed with a 9.775, and Madison Minner matched her season-best with a 9.800 on her Yurchenko 1.5. Maggie Holman registered a 9.750, and Trinity Brown landed a nearly-flawless Yurchenko full en route to a 9.875. Kate Bryant, a freshman from Littleton, Colo. made her collegiate debut with a 9.700 on her Yurchenko full, though her score didn’t count toward the team total after the Tigers’ strong showing in the event. Through two rotations: Clemson: 97.975, Pitt: 97.875 Rotation 3 – Floor – 49.275 (Pitt Floor: 49.175) Clemson entered the night ranked 16th nationally in floor with a 49.356 average and did not disappoint. Trinity Brown registered a season-best 9.825 and Wells matched a career-high with a 9.900 after sticking both tumbling passes. Arnold followed with a 9.825 and Brie Clark made her return to floor with another 9.900, her fourth 9.900 or above in four tries this season. Madison Minner closed out with a 9.825 to give the Tigers a 49.275. Rotation 4 – Beam – 49.125 (Pitt Beam: 48.850) Freshmen Lilly Lippeatt (9.825) and Quinn Kuhl (9.750) got the Tigers off to a strong start as they attempted to close out the final rotation. Wells again matched a career-high, this time going for a 9.925. Kielyn McCright followed that up with a 9.825, and Sierra Church posted a 9.800 to give the Tigers a 49.125 in the event. Up Next: Clemson travels to NC State at 4 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 17. The meet will stream live on ACCNX. Awards: VT: Jah’Liyah Bedminster (Pitt): 9.900 UB: Arayah Simmons (Pitt): 9.825 BB: Rebecca Wells (CU): 9.925 FX: Rebecca Wells, Brie Clark (CU), Jordyn Ewing (Pitt): 9.900 AA: Rebecca Wells (CU): 39.450 Rebecca Wells is that girl. 🤯



