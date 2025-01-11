|
Tigers finish third in Collegiate Quad meet
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson completed its first meet of the season on Friday night, finishing third in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Tigers’ finished ahead of 2024 ACC Champion NC State, but behind Michigan and Arizona.
Beam Clemson opened the season with back-to-back stuck dismounts from Lilly Lippeatt (9.775) and Brie Clark (9.80). Competing in her first collegiate meet, Danika Nielsen earned a 9.700 with a solid first routine. Sierra Church earned a 9.75 on floor, followed by a 9.65 from Kielyn McCright and a 9.75 from Quinn Kuhl, earning the Tigers a 48.775 in their first rotation. Floor Lilly Lippeatt sticking the landing! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/a75UWp4uys Lippeatt led off the Tigers’ floor rotation with a 9.825, followed by Maggie Holman with a 9.65. Madison Minner and Eve Jackson both earned a 9.750 on their first floor routines of the season, followed by Molly Arnold with a 9.775. Although she didn’t stick the landing, Brie Clark rounded out the rotation by becoming the first collegiate gymnast to throw the Biles 1 in a competition setting. Clemson finished with a 48.750 on floor. At the meet’s halfway point, the Tigers were tied for second with Arizona with a 97.525. Vault The Trinity Brown on Vault 👑 pic.twitter.com/W2BFzWkias Transfer Tara Walsh’s Yurchenko full earned a 9.800 in the leadoff spot on vault, followed by a 9.625 from Molly Arnold’s Yurchenko half. Trinity Brown’s Yurchenko full earned a 9.825, before Maggie Holman earned a 9.525 on her front handspring pike ½. Madison Minner and Quinn Kuhl each earned a 9.775 for the Tigers to close out the vault rotation with a 48.800. Heading into the final rotation, the Tigers were third with a 146.325. Bars Lilly Lippeatt with a 9.825 on bars!!! 🤩#TeamTwo | 📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/AQlyb02VOi Eve Jackson with an incredible routine scoring 9.875 🔥🐅#TeamTwo | 📺ACCN pic.twitter.com/ujhXSFGvoJ Lippeatt led off for the Tigers for the third time, sticking her routine landing and earning a 9.825. Takoda Berry followed with another stick to earn a 9.80, before Eve Jackson had the Tigers’ third stick in a row and earned Clemson’s highest score of the night, a 9.875. Hannah Clarks’ first-ever routine as a Tiger scored a 9.250, ahead of a 9.750 for Rebecca Wells. Quinn Kuhl was a late substitution into the bars and earned a 9.775 to give the Tigers a 49.025. Clemson finished the meet in third with a 195.350, behind Michigan (195.925) and Arizona (195.825) and ahead of NC State (195.000). Up next, the Tigers remain on their season-opening road trip, traveling to Pittsburgh, Pa., for the ACC opener against Pitt. The teams will take the floor on Friday, January 17, at 7:00 p.m. for a meet to be streamed on ACCNX. THAT WAS FUN 🤩
Can’t wait to do it all again next week!#TeamTwo pic.twitter.com/rViOsrf5vQ
