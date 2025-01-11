Tigers finish third in Collegiate Quad meet

Beam

Clemson opened the season with back-to-back stuck dismounts from Lilly Lippeatt (9.775) and Brie Clark (9.80). Competing in her first collegiate meet, Danika Nielsen earned a 9.700 with a solid first routine. Sierra Church earned a 9.75 on floor, followed by a 9.65 from Kielyn McCright and a 9.75 from Quinn Kuhl, earning the Tigers a 48.775 in their first rotation.

Floor

Lilly Lippeatt sticking the landing!

Lippeatt led off the Tigers’ floor rotation with a 9.825, followed by Maggie Holman with a 9.65. Madison Minner and Eve Jackson both earned a 9.750 on their first floor routines of the season, followed by Molly Arnold with a 9.775. Although she didn’t stick the landing, Brie Clark rounded out the rotation by becoming the first collegiate gymnast to throw the Biles 1 in a competition setting. Clemson finished with a 48.750 on floor.

At the meet’s halfway point, the Tigers were tied for second with Arizona with a 97.525.

Vault

The Trinity Brown on Vault

Transfer Tara Walsh’s Yurchenko full earned a 9.800 in the leadoff spot on vault, followed by a 9.625 from Molly Arnold’s Yurchenko half. Trinity Brown’s Yurchenko full earned a 9.825, before Maggie Holman earned a 9.525 on her front handspring pike ½. Madison Minner and Quinn Kuhl each earned a 9.775 for the Tigers to close out the vault rotation with a 48.800.

Heading into the final rotation, the Tigers were third with a 146.325.

Bars

Lilly Lippeatt with a 9.825 on bars!!!

Eve Jackson with an incredible routine scoring 9.875

Lippeatt led off for the Tigers for the third time, sticking her routine landing and earning a 9.825. Takoda Berry followed with another stick to earn a 9.80, before Eve Jackson had the Tigers’ third stick in a row and earned Clemson’s highest score of the night, a 9.875. Hannah Clarks’ first-ever routine as a Tiger scored a 9.250, ahead of a 9.750 for Rebecca Wells. Quinn Kuhl was a late substitution into the bars and earned a 9.775 to give the Tigers a 49.025.

Clemson finished the meet in third with a 195.350, behind Michigan (195.925) and Arizona (195.825) and ahead of NC State (195.000).

Up next, the Tigers remain on their season-opening road trip, traveling to Pittsburgh, Pa., for the ACC opener against Pitt. The teams will take the floor on Friday, January 17, at 7:00 p.m. for a meet to be streamed on ACCNX.