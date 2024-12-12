CLEMSON GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS sports_soccer
Graduate student Rebecca Wells was named to the ACC Preseason Watch List.
Graduate student Rebecca Wells was named to the ACC Preseason Watch List.

Three Tigers named to watch lists, Clemson picked fourth in ACC
by - 2024 Dec 12 16:04

Clemson, S.C. – Three Tigers were named to ACC Preseason Watch Lists, it was announced today by the league office. Also, in voting conducted by the league’s head coaches, Clemson has been tabbed fourth in the ACC Preseason Poll.

Graduate student Rebecca Wells and redshirt senior Eve Jackson were named to the Preseason Watch List. This marks Wells’ second ACC Preseason Watch List nod in as many seasons with the Tigers, while Jackson picks up her first ACC award. Last season, Wells led the Tigers with seven All-Around titles and was named All-ACC and All-ACC Tournament. Jackson competed as an all-around six times and won two event titles in bars.

Freshman Hannah Clark was named to the Newcomer Watch List. The Huntington Beach, Calif., native competed with Azarian U.S. Gymnastics Training Center and won the 2021 Level 10 National Championship on beam.

Clemson was picked fourth in the preseason poll behind No. 4 Cal, No. 15 Stanford and No. 25, and 2023 ACC Champion, NC State. North Carolina and Pitt rounded out the head coaches’ poll.

The 28th-ranked Clemson Tigers will open their second season on January 10, traveling to Oklahoma City, Okla., for the ESPN Events Sprouts Farmer’s Market Collegiate Quad.

2025 ACC Gymnastics Preseason Coaches Poll

1. California (34)

2. Stanford (29)

3. NC State (21)

4. Clemson (18)

5. North Carolina (15)

6. Pitt (9)

2024 Preseason Watch List

eMjae Frazier, Cal

Mya Lauzon, Cal

Rebecca Wells, Clemson

Eve Jackson, Clemson

Julia Knower, North Carolina

Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina

Chloe Negrete, NC State

Katie Harper, NC State

Hallie Copperwheat, Pitt

Jah’Liyah Bedminster, Pitt

Anna Roberts, Stanford

Brenna Neault, Stanford

2024 Newcomer Watch List

Ondine Achampong, Cal

Hannah Clark, Clemson

JoJo Valahovic, North Carolina

Ava Myers, NC State

Meika Lee, Pitt

Ui Soma, Stanford

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Report: Clemson football to host Big Ten transfer
Report: Clemson football to host Big Ten transfer
ESPN ranks Clemson's all-time College Football Playoff teams
ESPN ranks Clemson's all-time College Football Playoff teams
Clemson football surges up national rankings in assistant salaries
Clemson football surges up national rankings in assistant salaries
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Gymnastics Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts