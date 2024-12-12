Three Tigers named to watch lists, Clemson picked fourth in ACC

Graduate student Rebecca Wells and redshirt senior Eve Jackson were named to the Preseason Watch List. This marks Wells’ second ACC Preseason Watch List nod in as many seasons with the Tigers, while Jackson picks up her first ACC award. Last season, Wells led the Tigers with seven All-Around titles and was named All-ACC and All-ACC Tournament. Jackson competed as an all-around six times and won two event titles in bars.

Freshman Hannah Clark was named to the Newcomer Watch List. The Huntington Beach, Calif., native competed with Azarian U.S. Gymnastics Training Center and won the 2021 Level 10 National Championship on beam.

Clemson was picked fourth in the preseason poll behind No. 4 Cal, No. 15 Stanford and No. 25, and 2023 ACC Champion, NC State. North Carolina and Pitt rounded out the head coaches’ poll.

The 28th-ranked Clemson Tigers will open their second season on January 10, traveling to Oklahoma City, Okla., for the ESPN Events Sprouts Farmer’s Market Collegiate Quad.

2025 ACC Gymnastics Preseason Coaches Poll

1. California (34)

2. Stanford (29)

3. NC State (21)

4. Clemson (18)

5. North Carolina (15)

6. Pitt (9)

2024 Preseason Watch List

eMjae Frazier, Cal

Mya Lauzon, Cal

Rebecca Wells, Clemson

Eve Jackson, Clemson

Julia Knower, North Carolina

Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina

Chloe Negrete, NC State

Katie Harper, NC State

Hallie Copperwheat, Pitt

Jah’Liyah Bedminster, Pitt

Anna Roberts, Stanford

Brenna Neault, Stanford

2024 Newcomer Watch List

Ondine Achampong, Cal

Hannah Clark, Clemson

JoJo Valahovic, North Carolina

Ava Myers, NC State

Meika Lee, Pitt

Ui Soma, Stanford