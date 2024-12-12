|
Three Tigers named to watch lists, Clemson picked fourth in ACC
Clemson, S.C. – Three Tigers were named to ACC Preseason Watch Lists, it was announced today by the league office. Also, in voting conducted by the league’s head coaches, Clemson has been tabbed fourth in the ACC Preseason Poll.
Graduate student Rebecca Wells and redshirt senior Eve Jackson were named to the Preseason Watch List. This marks Wells’ second ACC Preseason Watch List nod in as many seasons with the Tigers, while Jackson picks up her first ACC award. Last season, Wells led the Tigers with seven All-Around titles and was named All-ACC and All-ACC Tournament. Jackson competed as an all-around six times and won two event titles in bars. Freshman Hannah Clark was named to the Newcomer Watch List. The Huntington Beach, Calif., native competed with Azarian U.S. Gymnastics Training Center and won the 2021 Level 10 National Championship on beam. Clemson was picked fourth in the preseason poll behind No. 4 Cal, No. 15 Stanford and No. 25, and 2023 ACC Champion, NC State. North Carolina and Pitt rounded out the head coaches’ poll. The 28th-ranked Clemson Tigers will open their second season on January 10, traveling to Oklahoma City, Okla., for the ESPN Events Sprouts Farmer’s Market Collegiate Quad. 2025 ACC Gymnastics Preseason Coaches Poll 1. California (34) 2. Stanford (29) 3. NC State (21) 4. Clemson (18) 5. North Carolina (15) 6. Pitt (9) 2024 Preseason Watch List eMjae Frazier, Cal Mya Lauzon, Cal Rebecca Wells, Clemson Eve Jackson, Clemson Julia Knower, North Carolina Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina Chloe Negrete, NC State Katie Harper, NC State Hallie Copperwheat, Pitt Jah’Liyah Bedminster, Pitt Anna Roberts, Stanford Brenna Neault, Stanford 2024 Newcomer Watch List Ondine Achampong, Cal Hannah Clark, Clemson JoJo Valahovic, North Carolina Ava Myers, NC State Meika Lee, Pitt Ui Soma, Stanford
Graduate student Rebecca Wells and redshirt senior Eve Jackson were named to the Preseason Watch List. This marks Wells’ second ACC Preseason Watch List nod in as many seasons with the Tigers, while Jackson picks up her first ACC award. Last season, Wells led the Tigers with seven All-Around titles and was named All-ACC and All-ACC Tournament. Jackson competed as an all-around six times and won two event titles in bars.
Freshman Hannah Clark was named to the Newcomer Watch List. The Huntington Beach, Calif., native competed with Azarian U.S. Gymnastics Training Center and won the 2021 Level 10 National Championship on beam.
Clemson was picked fourth in the preseason poll behind No. 4 Cal, No. 15 Stanford and No. 25, and 2023 ACC Champion, NC State. North Carolina and Pitt rounded out the head coaches’ poll.
The 28th-ranked Clemson Tigers will open their second season on January 10, traveling to Oklahoma City, Okla., for the ESPN Events Sprouts Farmer’s Market Collegiate Quad.
2025 ACC Gymnastics Preseason Coaches Poll
1. California (34)
2. Stanford (29)
3. NC State (21)
4. Clemson (18)
5. North Carolina (15)
6. Pitt (9)
2024 Preseason Watch List
eMjae Frazier, Cal
Mya Lauzon, Cal
Rebecca Wells, Clemson
Eve Jackson, Clemson
Julia Knower, North Carolina
Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina
Chloe Negrete, NC State
Katie Harper, NC State
Hallie Copperwheat, Pitt
Jah’Liyah Bedminster, Pitt
Anna Roberts, Stanford
Brenna Neault, Stanford
2024 Newcomer Watch List
Ondine Achampong, Cal
Hannah Clark, Clemson
JoJo Valahovic, North Carolina
Ava Myers, NC State
Meika Lee, Pitt
Ui Soma, Stanford
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now