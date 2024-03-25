Clemson gymnastics selected for program’s first NCAA Tournament

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson gymnastics team has qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, it was announced on Monday afternoon by the NCAA. The Tigers will travel to Gainesville, Fla., to compete in the first round against Iowa State on Thursday, April 4.

The winner of Clemson’s April 4 dual meet against Iowa State will face Florida, Missouri, and Georgia in a quad meet on Friday, April 5, while the other portion of the regional includes Utah, Michigan State, Towson, and Maryland. The regional final will be held on Sunday, April 7.

2024 AAI Award Nominee Rebecca Wells was selected as an individual all-around competitor, while Molly Arnold was selected as both a vault and floor specialist. Kielyn McCright will serve as an individual event specialist on beam, and Brie Clark on floor.

Additional information including meet times and broadcast information will be made available at a later date.