|
Clemson gymnastics' first season ends in NCAA Tournament opener
Gainesville, Fla. – The Clemson Tigers scored a 195.625 in round one of the NCAA Gainesville Regional, falling to Iowa State, who scored a 195.875. The loss ends the Tigers’ inaugural team season, one that saw Clemson finish second in the conference, earn an ACC Coach of the Year honors, have the Regional Administrator of the Year and make the program’s first NCAA Tournament.
VAULT (Team Total: 49.200) Clemson led off the meet on vault as the designated home team for the meet. Rebecca Wells led off the rotation with a solid 9.825 for the Tigers, followed by Molly Arnold's 9.85. Lauren Rutherford and late-add Trinity Brown each earned 9.875 on the back-half of the lineup, sandwiched around Madison Minner's 9.775, giving the Tigers a 49.200 team score and the lead after one rotation. BARS (Team Total: 48.375) The Tigers seemed to struggle on bars in the second rotation, but the brightest spot was Kaitlin DeGuzman's high-score of 9.900. Rebecca Wells earned a 9.775 in the anchor position, followed by Lilly Lippeatt with a 9.75 and Eve Jackson with a 9.675. Trinity Webb recovered from a fall to stick the landing and score a 9.275 and a 97.575 team score for the Tigers through two rotations. BEAM (Team Total: 48.975) Rebecca Wells was the beam star for the Tigers, scoring a 9.900 to lead Clemson. Freshman Quinn Kuhl tied her season-high with a 9.80, followed by Brie Clark with a 9.775 and Sierra Church and Kielyn McCright each with a 9.75. Clemson held a 146.550 team score through three rotations to trail Iowa State by .100 heading into rotation four. FLOOR (Team Total: 49.075) The Tigers finished the day on floor, with Lauren Rutherford, Lilly Lippeatt, and Eve Jackson tying for the highest score for the Tigers with three 9.825s. Brie Clark and Rebecca Wells each tallied 9.8 to give the Tigers a 49.075 on floor and a 195.625 team score. Rebecca Wells (all-around), Molly Arnold (vault, floor), Kielyn McCright (beam) and Brie Clark (floor) will compete in Friday's second Round Two session of the NCAA Gainesville Regional.
Thank you to the best fans for supporting us all season long. #TeamOne pic.twitter.com/gX3C7uXc3C
Absolutely a 10/10 of a season.
Very, very proud @ClemsonGym.
Can’t wait for Team 2️⃣! 🐅🤸♀️ https://t.co/ETfwfrrUeW
NCAA Regional Round One, let’s get it 🤩#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/HYFONHWHqL— Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) April 4, 2024
Final from Gainesville #TeamOne pic.twitter.com/Oid0hijGgW— Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) April 4, 2024
We had an amazing FIRST season. 🧡💜
#TeamOne
