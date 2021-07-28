WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Shane Beamer talk in-state rivalry

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry is one of the most fierce and underrated in college football.

Despite the Tigers dominating the series of late, there is always a lot of anticipation for the yearly in-state matchup.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and new Gamecock coach Shane Beamer were two of seven in-state coaches that were together on Tuesday at the Coaches for Charity event in Greenville.

Swinney talked about how the rivalry can be very heated, but the long-time friends can remain respectful.

“You don’t have to hate the person (rival coaches). And that’s just kinda how I look at it,” Dabo Swinney said at the event.

Swinney has a lot of respect for Beamer and his family.

“I have a ton of respect for Shane. I know he will do a good job. I'm pulling for him all except right after Thanksgiving.”

Beamer echoed Swinney's sentiments about how they are good friends but will compete for an in-state win yearly.

#Clemson HC Dabo Swinney & #Gamecocks HC Shane Beamer on how their friendship affects the rivalry game. “We go way back, know his family well, and I’m really happy for him, but when it comes time to play we both want to win… pulling for him, all except right after Thanksgiving.” pic.twitter.com/5wKKj29sJL — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) July 28, 2021