WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Shane Beamer talk in-state rivalry
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 7:49 PM
Swinney and Beamer are friends
Swinney and Beamer are friends

The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry is one of the most fierce and underrated in college football.

Despite the Tigers dominating the series of late, there is always a lot of anticipation for the yearly in-state matchup.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and new Gamecock coach Shane Beamer were two of seven in-state coaches that were together on Tuesday at the Coaches for Charity event in Greenville.

Swinney talked about how the rivalry can be very heated, but the long-time friends can remain respectful.

“You don’t have to hate the person (rival coaches). And that’s just kinda how I look at it,” Dabo Swinney said at the event.

Swinney has a lot of respect for Beamer and his family.

“I have a ton of respect for Shane. I know he will do a good job. I'm pulling for him all except right after Thanksgiving.”

Beamer echoed Swinney's sentiments about how they are good friends but will compete for an in-state win yearly.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Big 12 commish alleges ESPN conspired with league to raid conference
Big 12 commish alleges ESPN conspired with league to raid conference
5-star CB, No. 1 SC prospect commits to Clemson
5-star CB, No. 1 SC prospect commits to Clemson
5-star punter commits to Clemson
5-star punter commits to Clemson
NFL releases statement on Deshaun Watson
NFL releases statement on Deshaun Watson
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest