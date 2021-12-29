WATCH: Controversial no-call involving Andrew Booth

The Cheez-It Bowl has been a physical matchup between two talented squads on Wednesday night.

However, one controversial play has Clemson fans up in arms on social media after a no-call when Andrew Booth and an Iowa State receiver were going after each other pretty hard on the ground.

The referee was right there but didn't think the aggressive play warranted a penalty.

Booth was visibly upset and very woozy as he was helped off the field by the training staff.

He has not returned to the ballgame with a few minutes left in the contest.

Check out the play below:

Am I crazy or is this a blatant punch on Andrew Booth?#Clemson pic.twitter.com/PK2nKd2Lv5 — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) December 30, 2021