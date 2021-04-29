Twitter reacts to Travis Etienne joining Lawrence in Jacksonville

TigerNet Staff by

Twitter was on fire after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Clemson running back Travis Etienne with the 25th overall selection which reunited him with Trevor Lawrence.

The duo became the first QB/RB pairing from a single school ever drafted by the same team in the first round of an NFL Draft in the Common Draft era.

.@swaggy_t1 me and my guy are ready to go to work. Man this is amazing - ???? #DUUUVAL let’s do it, go time! pic.twitter.com/C9tqAaq94S — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 30, 2021

The #Jaguars, despite having a top young RB in James Robinson, take #Clemson RB Travis Etienne at No. 25. Urban Meyer told me he’d take best player available no matter what. He does and reunites Trevor Lawrence with his college teammate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Very cool and very shrewd for Urban Meyer to take the running back who helped make Trevor Lawrence as good as he was -- Travis Etienne, a difference-maker. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 30, 2021

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne together again. That's pretty awesome. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 30, 2021

History.



With Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne both being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round, the duo became the first QB/RB duo from a single school ever drafted by the same team in the first round of an NFL Draft in the Common Draft era. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 30, 2021

Jags going to the super bowl now ??. Stop playing with them Clemson boys! — jmac ?? (@Jmac_2332) April 30, 2021

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne reunited! pic.twitter.com/L7V0hG2ylR — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) April 30, 2021

After going 31 consecutive years without more than one first-round draft pick in same year, Clemson has now had multiple first round selections five of the last 7 years. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 30, 2021

Najee Harris will be very good. But I have a feeling Travis Etienne will be a little better. Such breathtaking breakaway speed on top of such power. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 30, 2021

Urban Meyer said the pick of Travis Etienne is because they 2020 Jaguars lacked big plays and matchup nightmares. He’s a true dual threat. He does that. pic.twitter.com/rMkEHqI6Xf — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 30, 2021

I love that ETN pick. His growth from freshman year to now was astounding to watch. He is a threat on multiple levels and when he gets in the open field, forget it. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) April 30, 2021

BROO WHAT???! Ouuuuweeee I’m a Jaguars fan y’all. Jaguars really just gained a whole nother fanbase ????Clemson Jaguars — John Newman III™ (@_JayRock15) April 30, 2021