Twitter reacts to Travis Etienne joining Lawrence in Jacksonville
by - Thursday, April 29, 2021, 11:47 PM

Twitter was on fire after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Clemson running back Travis Etienne with the 25th overall selection which reunited him with Trevor Lawrence.

The duo became the first QB/RB pairing from a single school ever drafted by the same team in the first round of an NFL Draft in the Common Draft era.

