Texans reportedly want 'three first-round picks and more' for Deshaun Watson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The trade market for Deshaun Watson is still high despite 22 active civil cases against him.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are ready to move Watson if the price is right.

"The Texans are now willing to listen — and have been for some time — to trade offers for star QB Deshaun Watson," he posted Monday on Twitter. But the price is high for a player of his caliber and should be. It’d likely take at least three first-round picks and more."

Watson would have to waive his no-trade clause for a team to acquire him.

The 25-year-old reported to Texans camp on Sunday as the first camp practice is Monday at 10 a.m. ET.