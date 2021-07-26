Texans reportedly want 'three first-round picks and more' for Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 26, 2021, 11:32 AM
Watson and the Texans will likely part ways soon (Thomas Shea - USA Today Sports)
Watson and the Texans will likely part ways soon (Thomas Shea - USA Today Sports)

The trade market for Deshaun Watson is still high despite 22 active civil cases against him.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are ready to move Watson if the price is right.

"The Texans are now willing to listen — and have been for some time — to trade offers for star QB Deshaun Watson," he posted Monday on Twitter. But the price is high for a player of his caliber and should be. It’d likely take at least three first-round picks and more."

Watson would have to waive his no-trade clause for a team to acquire him.

The 25-year-old reported to Texans camp on Sunday as the first camp practice is Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson target, No. 1 player in SC announces commit date
Clemson target, No. 1 player in SC announces commit date
Former Clemson standout signs with Loyola Marymount
Former Clemson standout signs with Loyola Marymount
ESPN analyst proposes SEC-ACC merger for "junior NFL and junior NBA"
ESPN analyst proposes SEC-ACC merger for "junior NFL and junior NBA"
Former Clemson lineman on NFL's PUP list again ahead of training camp start
Former Clemson lineman on NFL's PUP list again ahead of training camp start
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest