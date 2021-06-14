Breaking: Top Florida specialist commits to Clemson

Robert Gunn Kicker

Height: 6-2 Weight: 165 Hometown: Largo, FL (Pinellas Park HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-2165Largo, FL (Pinellas Park HS)2022

Rising senior kicker/punter Robert Gunn (Seminole, Fla.) announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

He went into detail on his recent weekend in Clemson and his journey to the pledge.

"What an unbelievable weekend at Clemson! From the coaching staff to the facilities and most importantly the Culture, it was a first-class experience all around," Gunn said. "Everyone at Clemson really made me feel like Family and it felt like Home from the start. Having the opportunity to play for Coach Swinney, Coach Spiers and the Tiger Family will not only help me reach my full potential on and off the field, and guide & mentor me along my spiritual walk with God. All these years of training hard, making sacrifices, trusting the process, and putting my All into kicking has finally helped me realize my childhood dream of playing football at the next level.

"Thank you to all the college football teams & coaches who recruited me along the way. Thanks to everyone who has been there for me from Day 1 – my parents, my brothers & sisters, and family, Coach Crawford and the staff at Pinellas Park HS, USA Football; and Coach Reno for making me look ‘jacked’. Special shout out to Coach Brent from Kicking World who has been instrumental in my development as a kicker, getting me noticed, and helping to set up all these opportunities. Most importantly, thank you Jesus for giving me the ability and passion to kick a ball and help my team Win.

"I’m so excited to play one more year of HS Football before things get serious. It’s with great honor today that I officially announce my commitment to be a Clemson Tiger! I will work my tail off to give Clemson all I have, every minute, every play. GO TIGERS!"

Gunn also had offers from Texas, FAU, Army, Navy, and Air Force.

KickingWorld analyzed what Gunn brings to the college level recently:

“Robert is without a doubt a Power 5 FBS scholarship-ready kicker/punter and the best 2022 kicker in the country...He now kicks field goals off the ground and has a massive kickoff leg: 75 to 80+ yard kicks with 4.1-4.3 second hang times routinely, and even cranked out a 76 Yard / 4.5 second kickoff all-time camp record at our March 2021 Orlando event. Not including his massive 4.51 hang kick, he averaged 4.21 seconds of hang time on all of his Day 2 competition kickoffs, with no balls below 4.16 seconds. He is extremely accurate and poised under pressure on all 3: FG/KO/P.

“He’s humble, reliable, is extremely coachable and dedicated to his craft, and is someone that would make an immediate positive impact with team culture.”

He has also participated in the USA National Team program.

Gunn is a first scholarship commitment for the Tigers since March and the fifth total for the 2022 class. Greenville (SC) offensive tackle Mason Johnstone also attended the Elite Retreat and committed as a preferred walk-on.

