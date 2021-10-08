No. 1 TE commits to Alabama
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, October 8, 2021, 4:55 PM
Jaleel Skinner Photo
Jaleel Skinner - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 210   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#64 Overall, #1 TE-H, #10 FL
Rivals:
#102 Overall, #3 TE, #16 FL
24/7:
#77 Overall, #3 TE, #13 FL
Elite TE headed to Alabama

The Crimson Tide will soon have another offensive weapon at their disposal.

2022 4-star tight end Jaleel Skinner from Greer, SC announced on Friday that he has committed to Alabama.

"I want to be the best. That's why I'm coming to the University of Alabama," Skinner said during his announcement.

Clemson was in his top-10 list back at the end of May with Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, LSU, Florida State, Alabama, Oregon, and Oklahoma.

ESPN rates him as the No. 1 TE-H, and 247Sports Composite and Rivals have him as the No. 3 tight end overall.

ESPN has him rated as the top player out of South Carolina for the 2022 class.

