Clemson QB commit named Elite 11 QB competition MVP

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX #28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX 24/7:

# 64 Overall, # 6 QB, # 14 TX # 64 Overall, # 6 QB, # 14 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik was named MVP of the Elite 11 QB Competition on Saturday.

Klubnik (Austin TX Westlake) was a standout both in the Elite 11 competitions and The Opening being held in Los Angeles this week.

His 7-on-7 team at The Opening won the title on Saturday thanks to a touchdown pass from him to Trevor Etienne, brother of Clemson all-time rushing leader Travis Etienne.

On Friday, Klubnik was the Golden Gun Accuracy award winner among the other standout QBs on hand, including Clemson offer and Alabama commit Ty Simpson and No. 1 national-rated recruit and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers.

Sitting just outside the 5-star range on Rivals currently, Klubnik might just add that extra star soon.

Klubnik is the first future Tiger to win the competition that dates back to 1999.

He committed to Clemson back in March to a 2022 class that's recently gained some momentum, adding four pledges in the last month for eight total.

Clemson commit @CadeKlubnikQB is having an awesome week at the Elite 11 Finals, showing off pinpoint accuracy and making a ton of wow throws in last night's Pro Day simulation (stick around for George Whitfield's incredible reaction at the end)



?? @Elite11 IG pic.twitter.com/5UXWHElDmH — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) July 2, 2021

Clemson connection here with Cade Klubnik hitting Adam Randall pic.twitter.com/JW94m6aRs2 — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) July 3, 2021

#Clemson commit Cade Klubnik to Top247 TE Oscar Delp setting up another TD here at The Opening pic.twitter.com/YxtBAAH9cT — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 3, 2021

#Clemson commit Cade Klubnik to Oscar Delp for a TD pic.twitter.com/Rvz58i78uL — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 3, 2021

Hot start in the accuracy gauntlet for the leader through two days, Cade Klubnik @Elite11 pic.twitter.com/7JKIN0pZdu — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) July 2, 2021

With the title on the line, presumed @Elite11 MVP Cade Klubnik tosses a dime back-shoulder ball to Trevor Etienne to move the sticks and clinch it. Blue wins @TheOpening 7On championship. — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) July 3, 2021