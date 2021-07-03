Clemson QB commit named Elite 11 QB competition MVP
by - Saturday, July 3, 2021, 6:16 PM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
#28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX
# 64 Overall, # 6 QB, # 14 TX
Sitting just outside the 5-star range on Rivals currently, Klubnik might just add that extra star soon.
Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik was named MVP of the Elite 11 QB Competition on Saturday.

Klubnik (Austin TX Westlake) was a standout both in the Elite 11 competitions and The Opening being held in Los Angeles this week.

His 7-on-7 team at The Opening won the title on Saturday thanks to a touchdown pass from him to Trevor Etienne, brother of Clemson all-time rushing leader Travis Etienne.

On Friday, Klubnik was the Golden Gun Accuracy award winner among the other standout QBs on hand, including Clemson offer and Alabama commit Ty Simpson and No. 1 national-rated recruit and Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers.

Klubnik is the first future Tiger to win the competition that dates back to 1999.

He committed to Clemson back in March to a 2022 class that's recently gained some momentum, adding four pledges in the last month for eight total.

