5-star Clemson target sets commitment date
by - 2022 Jun 14, Tue 15:09
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 265   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL
Rivals:
#57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL
24/7:
#44 Overall, #5 DL, #5 AL

A five-star Clemson defensive target is announcing a commitment soon.

2023 Alabaster, Alabama defensive lineman Peter Woods announced that he will commit on July 8 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

He has a finalist group of Clemson, Florida, Alabama and Jackson State.

Woods was one of a number on hand for Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.

He is rated as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 DT by ESPN.

Woods posted 92 total tackles, 26 for loss, with 11 sacks and one pick-six last season.

He received a Clemson offer on June 1, 2021.

