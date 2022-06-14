5-star Clemson target sets commitment date

TigerNet Staff by

Peter Woods Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL #9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL Rivals:

#57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL #57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL 24/7:

#44 Overall, #5 DL, #5 AL #44 Overall, #5 DL, #5 AL 6-4265Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

A five-star Clemson defensive target is announcing a commitment soon.

2023 Alabaster, Alabama defensive lineman Peter Woods announced that he will commit on July 8 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

He has a finalist group of Clemson, Florida, Alabama and Jackson State.

Woods was one of a number on hand for Clemson’s big official visit weekend in early June.

He is rated as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 DT by ESPN.

Woods posted 92 total tackles, 26 for loss, with 11 sacks and one pick-six last season.

He received a Clemson offer on June 1, 2021.