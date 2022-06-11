4-star Peach State D-lineman picks up Clemson offer at camp

Champ Thompson
Height: 6-3 Weight: 250 Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS) Class: 2024

Rankings: #205 Overall, #15 DE, #36 GA (Rivals); #24 DL, #34 GA (24/7)

Four-star 2024 Norcross, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson announced a Clemson offer after working out at Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday.

"Blessed and highly favored to receive an offer from the Clemson Tigers," Thompson said on Twitter.

He is rated as high as the No. 15 defensive end in the nation and No. 205 overall (Rivals).