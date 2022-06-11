|
4-star Peach State D-lineman picks up Clemson offer at camp
|2022 Jun 11, Sat 17:06-
|
Champ Thompson - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 250 Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (3.85)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#205 Overall, #15 DE, #36 GA
24/7:
#24 DL, #34 GA
Four-star 2024 Norcross, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson announced a Clemson offer after working out at Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday.
"Blessed and highly favored to receive an offer from the Clemson Tigers," Thompson said on Twitter.
He is rated as high as the No. 15 defensive end in the nation and No. 205 overall (Rivals).
Blessed and highly favored to receive a offer from the Clemson tigers.@CoachEason1 @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @coachTWoff @Rivals @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/1SVixftu5g— Champ Thompson?? (@iam_champ7) June 11, 2022
