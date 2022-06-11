4-star Peach State D-lineman picks up Clemson offer at camp
2022 Jun 11
Champ Thompson - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (3.85)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 250   Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#205 Overall, #15 DE, #36 GA
24/7:
#24 DL, #34 GA
Peach State D-lineman Champ Thompson left a Clemson visit with a scholarship offer on Saturday.
Four-star 2024 Norcross, Georgia defensive lineman Champ Thompson announced a Clemson offer after working out at Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday.

"Blessed and highly favored to receive an offer from the Clemson Tigers," Thompson said on Twitter.

He is rated as high as the No. 15 defensive end in the nation and No. 205 overall (Rivals).

