Tight end Jack Larsen has caught Clemson's eye for 2024.
Tight end Jack Larsen has caught Clemson's eye for 2024.

4-star NC tight end picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 2, Thu 20:57
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Jack Larsen - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.18)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 212   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Charlotte Catholic HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#8 TE, #8 NC
24/7:
#49 Overall, #3 TE, #3 NC

Clemson extended its latest 2024 tight end offer to a visitor today.

Four-star Charlotte target Jack Larsen delivered the news.

"After a great visit at Clemson University, I am thrilled to say I have received an offer!" Larsen said.

Larsen holds 25 offers now, also including Alabama, Florida and Ohio State among more.

He tallied 15 catches for 199 yards last year. Larsen posted six touchdown receptions as a freshman.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers 2023 4-star Texan receiver
Clemson offers 2023 4-star Texan receiver
4-star NC tight end picks up Clemson offer
4-star NC tight end picks up Clemson offer
4-star Texan defender has Clemson in top schools ahead of official visit
4-star Texan defender has Clemson in top schools ahead of official visit
CBS Sports assesses picking Clemson with ACC title odds
CBS Sports assesses picking Clemson with ACC title odds
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest