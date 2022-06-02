4-star NC tight end picks up Clemson offer

Jack Larsen Tight End

Height: 6-3 Weight: 212 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Charlotte Catholic HS) Class: 2024

#8 TE, #8 NC

#49 Overall, #3 TE, #3 NC

Clemson extended its latest 2024 tight end offer to a visitor today.

Four-star Charlotte target Jack Larsen delivered the news.

"After a great visit at Clemson University, I am thrilled to say I have received an offer!" Larsen said.

Larsen holds 25 offers now, also including Alabama, Florida and Ohio State among more.

He tallied 15 catches for 199 yards last year. Larsen posted six touchdown receptions as a freshman.