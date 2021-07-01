NIL Era Begins: First Clemson player sponsorships posted
by - Thursday, July 1, 2021, 7:57 AM
The NCAA is allowing third-party compensation for players' name, image and likeness now, which Simpson has already opted into.
The NCAA is allowing third-party compensation for players' name, image and likeness now, which Simpson has already opted into.

With an Instagram post in the wee hours of morning, the NIL era was kicked off for Clemson's Tigers.

Thursday is the first day that deals for student-athletes' name, image and likeness can go through by a new interim NCAA policy. Clemson is following a more specific state of South Carolina bill passed recently.

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson shows to be the first player to post an advertisement going around the college sports world from the YOKE app, which allows people to challenge prominent athletes in video games. The advertisement:

"We are COLLEGE ATHLETES… We are building our brands and working everyday to be the best student-athletes we can be. We finally have the chance to get paid for marketing opportunities. This is my first paid post announcing I’ve joined @yokegaming. All fans can now game with me on the @yokegaming app. All athletes DM me and I can help you get set up and let’s get PAID."

He was one of a number of Tigers to post that same advertisement language as of Thursday morning and Tigers safety Nolan Turner is currently featured on the app, along with former Tigers such as Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins, Cornell Powell and more.

Examples of more player sponsorships announced

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
NIL Era Begins: First Clemson player sponsorships posted
NIL Era Begins: First Clemson player sponsorships posted
NFL.com projects how well Trevor Lawrence's rookie season will go
NFL.com projects how well Trevor Lawrence's rookie season will go
Clemson athletics releases its NIL guidelines
Clemson athletics releases its NIL guidelines
Clemson RB says Dabo Swinney is 'excited' for players in NIL era
Clemson RB says Dabo Swinney is 'excited' for players in NIL era
Post your comments!
Read all 17 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest