NIL Era Begins: First Clemson player sponsorships posted

With an Instagram post in the wee hours of morning, the NIL era was kicked off for Clemson's Tigers.

Thursday is the first day that deals for student-athletes' name, image and likeness can go through by a new interim NCAA policy. Clemson is following a more specific state of South Carolina bill passed recently.

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson shows to be the first player to post an advertisement going around the college sports world from the YOKE app, which allows people to challenge prominent athletes in video games. The advertisement:

"We are COLLEGE ATHLETES… We are building our brands and working everyday to be the best student-athletes we can be. We finally have the chance to get paid for marketing opportunities. This is my first paid post announcing I’ve joined @yokegaming. All fans can now game with me on the @yokegaming app. All athletes DM me and I can help you get set up and let’s get PAID."

He was one of a number of Tigers to post that same advertisement language as of Thursday morning and Tigers safety Nolan Turner is currently featured on the app, along with former Tigers such as Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins, Cornell Powell and more.

Examples of more player sponsorships announced

Gopuff delivers daily essentials in minutes! Get $25 when you sign up. https://t.co/S7MjONdQfo #GopuffPartner pic.twitter.com/CHpzQJMEQM — Tyler Venables (@tvenables_) July 1, 2021