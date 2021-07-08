New face of NFL? Trevor Lawrence featured on NFL's Twitter header
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, July 8, 2021, 12:30 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one hot prospect.

Most analysts and fans believe Lawrence is a star in the making, and it looks like the National League Football is all-in on that hype.

The NFL.com's official Twitter account header recently changed to feature a picture of Lawrence showcasing the potential generational-type player.

Not many people can lay claim to being the face of the NFL, but Lawrence now can.

It appears that the NFL would love it if Lawrence takes the mantle of one of the biggest stars in the game with his huge following during his collegiate years.

